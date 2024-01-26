UpdateDonald Trump must pay a total of no less than 83.3 million dollars (76.7 million euros) to E. Jean Carroll. A jury found Trump liable last year for sexually assaulting Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s, but because Trump called her a liar, she also sued him for defamation.
