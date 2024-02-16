This Friday, February 16, a New York court ordered former US President Donald Trump to pay a fine of nearly $355 million and prohibited him from doing business within that state due to a case of wealth fraud, in which the former president was declared guilty of inflating the value of his properties to obtain profits on loans. There has not yet been a statement from the defense, but it is expected that there will be an appeal.

Former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump will have to pay nearly $355 million in fines after being found guilty in a case of wealth fraud with his family business, the Trump Organization, in New York.

A New York City court issued the ruling on February 16, which also prohibits the magnate from doing business in the state for the next five years, as ordered by Magistrate Arthur Engoron.

The defense of the Republican presidential candidate is expected to appeal the decision, which had been expected for almost two weeks, since it was initially scheduled for the end of January.

More than 90 charges weigh against the figure of the former president in different cases of corruption, bribery and even sexual abuse. Meanwhile, Trump continues his campaign with which he aspires to reach the White House in the November elections.

Conviction for inflating the value of his properties

The state of New York was demanding $370 million from former President Donald Trump for having artificially inflated the value of his properties.

The Republican billionaire has denied those allegations.

“I didn't do anything wrong. My financial statements are good and very prudent,” Trump said on January 8, upon learning of the state's demand.

Within this case, the former president, his sons Donald Jr and Eric and his family empire, the Trump Organization, were accused by the New York Justice of having colossally inflated the value of their skyscrapers, luxury hotels and fields during the 2010s. golf courses to obtain more favorable loans from banks.

Donald Trump testified at trial on Nov. 6, confronting prosecutors for four hours and at times being reprimanded for his acrimonious responses by Judge Arthur Engoron.

The magistrate ruled that prosecutor Letitia James' office had already shown “conclusive evidence” that Trump had overstated his net worth in financial documents by between $812 million and $2.2 billion between 2014 and 2021.

Therefore, the judge at the time ordered the liquidation of the companies that managed the assets in question, such as Trump Tower and the 40 Wall Street skyscraper in Manhattan.

News in development…

With EFE, AFP and Reuters