Donald Trump must pay author E. Jean Carroll more than $80 million for defamation. A jury in New York decided this on Friday afternoon. The woman had complained that Trump had damaged her reputation when, as president, he denied in June 2019 that he had raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump, in turn, accuses Carroll of inventing the encounter so that her memoir could sell better. About the slander, he said he only wanted to “defend myself, my family and, frankly, the presidency.”

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

However, after almost three hours of deliberations on Friday, the jury of seven men and two women determined that Trump must pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages. Of this, $7.3 million relates to the emotional damage suffered by the author and $11 million relates to the loss of reputation. The remaining $65 million is attributable to a special provision in American law that provides for damages with the purpose of preventing further such actions.

Overall, the jury awarded Carroll significantly more money than the lawyers asked for. They had estimated $24 million for reputational damage and left open a possible amount for a fine. Trump had already left the court on Friday at the time of the jury's decision and said on his “Truth Social” platform that the verdict was “absolutely ridiculous.” He wanted to appeal; The American legal system is “out of control” and is being used as a political weapon.

“The claim is a fraud”

Last May, a jury found Trump guilty of sexual harassment and defamation of Carroll, now 80. This also involved the accusation that he had harassed and raped the woman in the changing room of a department store in Manhattan in 1996. The slander came from a statement made by Trump in 2022, according to which Carroll's claim was a “hoax” and that she herself was “mentally ill”. Trump was sentenced to pay five million dollars.







Since this verdict was binding for the current trial, the nine-person jury only decided whether or how much compensation Trump must pay Carroll for further damage to his reputation. Trump was not allowed to doubt or question the decisions from the first trial in the court. The Republican presidential candidate stuck to this. On Friday he briefly left the courtroom during closing arguments, but returned during the statement of his defense attorney Alina Habba.

Repeated attacks on Carroll

Before the final day of the trial, Trump once again made disparaging comments about Carroll on his “Truth Social” platform. “I don’t even know who this woman is,” he said in a video Thursday night. “This is another fraud,” it is a “political hunt.” Trump, who, in addition to several civil cases like this one, also has four criminal indictments with more than ninety counts, portrays himself as the victim of a politicized criminal prosecution.

On Friday, he wrote on Truth Social that President Joe Biden had ordered this “witch hunt against his political opponent” that was being financed by the “radical left-wing Democrats.” It is likely that there will be another race between Biden and Trump in the presidential election in November. Trump clearly won his party's first two primaries this year and is considered the sole favorite for the presidential nomination.

Carroll, who was a columnist for Elle magazine from 1993 to 2019 and appeared regularly on television, said during the prosecution that she was hardly asked after Trump's lying accusation. She also received death threats and insults online, which continued to this day. Trump's defenders argued that the attacks came from Carroll's accusations, not Trump's reaction to them.