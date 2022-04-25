James wants to access the documents as part of her investigation into possible fraud in business transactions by The Trump Organization, the family business of the Trumps. She says The Trump Organization has made misleading statements to lenders, insurers and the IRS about the value of six Trump properties, including golf clubs and well-known buildings such as Trump Tower in New York. Also about the ‘Trump brand’ would have been lied. That way, The Trump Organization would try to paint a much more favorable picture of Trump’s wealth, James said in January.

The Trumps allege that James, who was elected to her post and is a member of the Democratic Party, is conducting a politically motivated investigation.

James' investigation is one of the many legal battles in which the former president is embroiled. For example, The Trump Organization is also under investigation by the District Attorney of the Manhattan District for possible financial crimes and insurance fraud. And 15 charges of fraud and tax evasion against The Trump Organization are pending in a New York court. That process will begin in the middle of this year.

