Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, must pay $83.3 million dollars to the writer E. Jean Carroll for defamation. The new civil verdict, determined by a Manhattan court on Friday, January 26, adds to a long list of judicial and political challenges that Trump faces as he seeks the Republican nomination for this year's presidential election.

The most recent verdict is added to that of last year in which it had been determined that the magnate had to pay her five million dollars for sexually assaulting her – rape was ruled out – and defaming her, this as a result of the lawsuit filed by Carroll against Trump, in November 2019, for having denied that he had raped her.

In that sense, Trump, 77, must pay a total of $88.3 million to the writer.

Carroll was relieved after the ruling, which she celebrated along with her lawyers and stated this in a statement after leaving the court:

This is a huge victory for every woman who stands up when she is knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has ever tried to keep a woman down.

E. Jean Carroll hugs her team after the verdict was read during the second civil trial in which Carroll accused former US President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, in Manhattan Federal Court in the New York City, USA, on January 26, 2024, in this courtroom drawing. REUTERS – JANE ROSENBERG

For its part, Trump said he totally disagreed with the court's ruling and assured that he will appeal the decision. The former president called it “absolutely ridiculous.” In addition, he launched one of his now common attacks on the American legal system. “It is out of control and is being used as a political weapon,” said the Republican leader. And he stressed: “This is not the United States.”

The billionaire, who is in full campaign to become the Republican candidate for this year's presidential elections, appeared in court, which he abandoned in the verdict.

“It will not stop us. We will continue fighting. And, I assure you, we did not win today, but we will win,” said his lawyer, Alina Habba. She also echoed Trump's accusations and criticized the jury — made up of seven men and two women.

The development of the trial

Carroll's legal team, led by attorney Roberta Kaplan, presented a compelling case. Kaplan emphasized the need for fair and punitive compensation for her client. She highlighted the devastating impact on Carroll's reputation and emotional well-being.

Specifically, this new jury aimed to know what amount Trump should pay. That is, the rape of the writer was not discussed.

In that sense, his lawyer pointed out that the magnate should be punished with an amount that would stop the constant defamations of Carroll that the magnate has made, calling her “crazy” and a “liar.” Additionally, she noted that Trump had declared at least $14 billion in assets and that his brand alone is worth $10 billion.

“Donald Trump is prepared to use his wealth and power to defame people whenever he wants,” Kaplan said. And he added: “He ignored the last verdict as if it had never happened.”

Earlier, Carroll herself had taken the stand during the trial. “He destroyed my reputation,” she said. Furthermore, she noted that before she was “known simply as a journalist and had a column,” while now she is “known as the liar, the fraud and the crazy woman.” Likewise, she denounced the death threats that she has received.

Trump's defense, represented by attorney Habba, argued that Carroll had benefited financially from the allegations and did not deserve further compensation.

Trump himself testified and denied Carroll's allegations. The former president was asked if he stood by a sworn statement in which he called Carroll a “liar” and a “crazy,” to which he responded: “100 percent. Yes.”

Trump attorney Alina Habba delivers closing arguments during E. Jean Carroll's second civil trial. © Jane Rosenberg / Reuters

The final verdict, announced by the jury, awarded Carroll $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

Why has Carroll sued Trump?

Carroll's original lawsuit dates back to November 2019 when she initially sued Trump for denying that he raped her in the mid-1990s in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan.

He also tells the story in his book, in which he details what happened that day in the fitting room. Carroll claims he managed to escape the situation and did not report the incident at the time due to fear of retaliation.

In this case, the lawsuit, which led to Friday's ruling, has to do specifically with statements made by Trump in which he has classified the writer as a “scam.”

The first verdict that took place in New York ruled that Trump did defame Carroll with false statements about her and ruled out rape but a sexual assault was recognized.

A verdict in the middle of the campaign

The case with Carroll is just one more that Trump faces, in a year that will be decisive in his political and judicial future.

On the one hand, the tycoon has won his first two major electoral tests to be the Republican candidate for the presidential elections – in Iowa and New Hampshire.

On the other hand, he is involved in cases that have to do with his alleged participation in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, also for alleged tax fraud with his companies and the alleged payment to a porn star for his silence, among others.

In recent months, Trump appears to have changed his strategy regarding his court cases. Before, he was absent from the courts and now he is present with a constant: he uses the microphones to denounce an alleged witch hunt. A speech that has permeated a part of the electorate.

Former United States President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts on stage during the night of the New Hampshire presidential primary election, in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA, on January 23, 2024. © Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters

In this case, specifically, he did not have to attend the trial or testify. Despite everything, he made it to court.

On Tuesday, Trump won the New Hampshire primary, defeating Nikki Haley, his only rival in the Republican race. In fact, Haley spoke out Friday about the verdict, saying people were “talking about $83 million in damages” instead of fixing the border or inflation.”

