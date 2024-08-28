Home policy

From: Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

In a swing state, current polls for the US election show that the race between Harris and Trump could be very close. © Julia Nikhinson/Brynn Anderson/dpa (montage)

In North Carolina, a close race between Trump and Harris is expected in the US election. A new poll confirms the trend – and Harris is only just starting her campaign.

Washington DC – In the USA, the signs are pointing to the election campaign: US election try Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continue to mobilize groups of voters for their camp and to warn against their respective opponents in their public appearances. The loud Republican repeatedly lapses into tirades against the current vice president. She, on the other hand, is trying to score points with prudence ahead of the 2024 US election. Current polls for the US election currently show a close race between the rivals in many states in the USA. The situation is becoming increasingly tense, especially in one swing state.

Trump against Harris in US election: Democrats are catching up according to current polls

The first Harris hype after Joe Bidens retreat is slowly ebbing away. Before the US election, the difficult part of the election campaign begins for the Democrat: TV debates against Donald Trump and public speeches with her vice president, Tim Walz. While the former US president wants to score points with voters by making verbal outbursts, Harris’ strategy before the US election is aimed at getting the right content across. Current polls on the election show that this approach is certainly successful.

For Harris, however, the election campaign before the 2024 US election offers something special compared to Donald Trump. The Democrat started the race much later and will have to catch up with many groups of voters in the coming weeks. In the USA, the election campaign is always a costly undertaking. Only those who receive sufficient financial support have a chance of winning. However, Harris apparently enjoys the support of numerous sponsors. Her campaign team says it has collected donations totaling 540 million US dollars (around 482 million euros) since the start of her candidacy. The team spoke of a “record”.

Harris and Walz announce interview before US election: Trump loses point of attack

Harris will spend the money in the coming weeks to ensure that she does not lose touch with Donald Trump in the US election campaign. Trump always takes advantage of any perceived weakness of Harris to verbally attack his opponent. In the future, however, the Republican will have to cross one point off his list: for weeks he has been mocking the fact that his opponent has not yet given an interview since her nomination as US presidential candidate. But now it is clear: Harris and her vice-president Walz will catch up soon. On Friday night (German time), the two Democrats are scheduled to meet at CNN take place.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

In recent weeks, Harris has actually only appeared in a protected space of choreographed and staged campaign appearances. The highlight was last week’s Democratic Party convention in Chicago, where the two were put on a big show. In the coming weeks, Harris will have to prove herself in situations that are not entirely under the control of her campaign team.

Latest poll on the US election: Trump loses ground to Harris

Harris could receive further support from the latest polls on the US election. In the swing state of North Carolina, a close race with Donald Trump is emerging. As the Cook Political Report announced on Tuesday, August 27, the latest forecast for the 2024 US election shows that the state now has “neutral” tendencies. Previously, North Carolina was dominated by Republican votes.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

When Joe Biden gave up his presidential race against Trump, the current US president was almost seven points behind his challenger. According to the report’s editor-in-chief, Amy Walter, this seems to have changed again. “In North Carolina, the decision is now completely open,” she said. Harris was thus able to make up Biden’s deficit before the US election. Various polls on the US election currently see the candidates between 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points apart. Walters noted that Harris’ success in North Carolina was due to the fact that she “increased her lead among Democrats (+13), black voters (+4) and independent voters (+13).”

Swing state in US election poll: A few votes could ultimately decide for Trump or Harris

If Donald Trump loses North Carolina to Kamala Harris in the US election, this could have far-reaching consequences for the Republican. Based on the current survey, however, there seems to be reason enough for the Trump camp to be concerned about the possible outcome of the election. However, a survey on the US election alone should always be treated with caution. Different results are completely normal in several surveys. Therefore, it makes sense to look at the weighted average of the surveys.

The decisive factor for the outcome of the US election in North Carolina will probably be the proportion of undecided voters. Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? The race for victory in the 2024 US election is still open. (fbu)