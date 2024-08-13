The “conversation” between Donald Trump and Elon Musk on X lasted two and a half hours. The meeting started 40 minutes late due to technical problems that the CEO of Tesla and owner of the social network has attributed to a hacker attackbut the cause of which has not been fully clarified.

The spat between the former president and the world’s richest man, who supports Trump, marked the Tycoon’s return to X after his account had been inactive for nearly a year. Trump’s last post on the social media site was when he posted his mug shot while in prison in Atlanta in the Georgia election subversion case in August last year.

During the conversation, Musk asked Trump, who is trying to regain momentum after the Democratic Party has coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris, easy questions which allowed the former president to stick to his talking points, including immigration and the economy. He repeated parts of his campaign speech and was not challenged by Musk on any of his statements.

The two men also praised each other and Musk said, “I think we’re at a crossroads in the fate of civilization and I think we need to take the right path and, and I think you’re the right path.” Trump stressed that Musk’s endorsement “means a lot to me,” adding, “Not all endorsements mean that much, to be honest.”



At some point Musk suggested that Trump form a new presidential commission focused on “government efficiency” and appoint him. “I would love to,” the tycoon immediately responded.

Trump and Musk began their discussion with the former president detailing how he survived an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Trump spoke of how the gunman was identified by local police and rally attendees, and praised the Secret Service for its response to the shooting.

Their conversation touched on a wide range of topics, including long sections on energy policyThe climate change and the threat of a nuclear war. The topic of theimmigrationwith Trump promising the “largest deportation in the history of this country”; federal government spending, with Musk proposing a commission to look at ways to make cuts; and more.

Trump, without evidence, has accused the democrats of a coup to remove President Joe Biden from the ballot. He discussed Harris’s appearance on the cover of Time magazine and attacked Biden’s mental state. He said Jews who vote Democrat should have their “heads examined.”

At several points in the interview, Trump’s speech seemed to stutter or slur.which attracted attention online. Asked if there was an explanation, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, “It must be your hearing.”

In a statement, Harris’ campaign described Trump and Musk as “selfish rich people.” “Trump’s entire campaign serves people like Elon Musk and himself: selfish rich people who will betray the middle class and who won’t be able to live stream in 2024,” said Joseph Costello, a spokesman for Harris’ campaign.