With temperatures down to -12°C and risks of hypothermia and accidents in Washington, the ceremony follows the precedent of Ronald Reagan in 1985, prioritizing safety in the midst of a freezing setting that will mark a milestone in presidential inaugurations.
A frigid air coming directly from the Arctic has forced plans for Donald Trump’s second swearing-in to be changed, turning it into an event as historic as it is small: it will take place inside the Capitol, in the famous rotunda, under the dome of the building.
Traditionally it is…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Trump #moves #swearingin #Capitol #rotunda #due #historic #arctic #cold
Leave a Reply