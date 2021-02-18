Right-wing radio presenter Rush Limbaugh, who is adored by Donald Trump, is dead. In an interview with Fox News, the former US President mourns his political supporter.

Washington – Even four weeks after leaving the White House, former US President Donald Trump claims that his victory in the presidential election in November was stolen. Trump called the television station on Wednesday Fox News to speak – actually to pay tribute to the late right-wing conservative radio presenter Rush Limbaugh. Trump used the – meanwhile rare – media presence again to spread his unsubstantiated election fraud allegations. “Rush thought we won. Me too, ”said Trump. “He was pretty angry about it.” Many people feel that way. “You don’t even know how angry this country is.” What happened was a shame.

Trump had not recognized the clear victory of the Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election on November 3rd. He never presented evidence of manipulation of the election. His camp failed with dozens of lawsuits against the election result.

US Democrats accuse Trump of deliberately starting to instill suspicion and thus inciting his base long before the presidential election in November. After the election, he started a campaign against his defeat, which finally culminated in the outbreak of violence at the US Capitol in early January.

Supporters of Trump had violently stormed the Congress seat on January 6th. Parliament met there to certify Biden’s election victory. Five people were killed in the riots, including a police officer. Trump had recently incited his supporters at a rally that his election victory had been stolen from him. The Democrats in the US Congress accused Trump of “inciting a riot” and initiated impeachment proceedings against him – among other things, to ban him from future offices. At the weekend, Trump was acquitted by the Senate in the process. (dpa / fmü)

