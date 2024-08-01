Trump: “I Thought Kamala Harris Was Indian, Then She Became Black.” Controversy Erupts, and She Responds: “We Deserve Better”
“For many years I believed that Kamala Harris was Indian, because she only talked about her Indian origins. At some point she became black.” Donald Trump said in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists, sparking outrage from the public. “I have been the best president for blacks since Abraham Lincoln,” the Republican candidate in the race for the White House added. The tycoon’s statement was greeted with boos and shouts.
Trump’s comments about Harris’ racial identity are “offensive” and “repugnant.” This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, responding to a question about the tycoon’s words during an interview with NABJ (the most important association of African-American journalists with over 4,000 members), in which he questioned the “black” origins of his rival in the race for the White House. “No one has the right to tell anyone who they are. She is the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris. We have to show some respect to her name, period”.
Harris: “Same old show from Trump, we deserve better”
“Americans deserve better” than Donald Trump: “our fight is for the future and for freedom.” Kamala Harris said this, referring to the words of the former American president, according to whom the vice president “was Indian and then became black.” “This afternoon we heard Trump and it is the same old show of division and disrespect”: Americans need “a leader who speaks the truth, who does not respond with hostility and anger to the facts and who understands that differences do not divide us,” Harris said.
Trump: ‘Ready to Consider Resigning If Health Deteriorates’
The former president and Republican candidate for the White House also said he would “absolutely” consider resigning if he were elected and his health deteriorated. “I am prepared to take a cognitive test if Harris does it,” Trump said.
Harris gets auto union endorsement
Meanwhile, the powerful UAW auto union has announced its endorsement for Kamala Harris. An important support especially in the main state of the sector, the unstable one of Michigan, where the capital of the auto industry is located: Detroit.
