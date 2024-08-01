Trump’s comments about Harris’ racial identity are “offensive” and “repugnant.” This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, responding to a question about the tycoon’s words during an interview with NABJ (the most important association of African-American journalists with over 4,000 members), in which he questioned the “black” origins of his rival in the race for the White House. “No one has the right to tell anyone who they are. She is the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris. We have to show some respect to her name, period”.