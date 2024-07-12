When speaking to reporters, the US president confused his vice president, Kamala Harris, with the Republican

Former US President Donald Trump (Republican Party) mocked the fact that the country’s current leader, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), 81, confused Vice President Kamala Harris (Democratic Party) with the Republican. Biden’s statement was made in an interview with journalists on Thursday night (July 11, 2024). The Democrat’s presidential campaign has been the target of distrust among voters due to his age.

“Great job, Joe!”, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Biden responded to Trump’s comment in Publication on X (old Twitter). Said “know the difference” between the former president and Kamala Harris. The Democrat pointed out that the vice president has a career as a prosecutor, while Trump is a “criminal”.

Watch Biden’s statement (46s):

2ND MISTAKE OF THE DAY

Earlier, Biden made another gaffe and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “President Putin”in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two European countries have been at war since 2022.

Watch the moment (52s):

IMPACT ON THE CAMPAIGN

The Democrat’s age is an obstacle to his possible reelection. His cognitive aptitude has become a topic of discussion in the election campaign due to the blunders he has been making during his term. If he wins the November election, Biden will be 86 years old when he leaves office.

There are video recordings of several embarrassing situations in which Biden stumbles, shows weakness or even has memory lapses. A recent report by Wall Street Journal interviewed dozens of people and reports that the country’s president often dozes off during meetings.

In June, the American newspaper also published a long report listing moments in which Biden makes mistakes, such as disconnecting from conversations, closing his eyes and giving the impression of having some memory confusion.