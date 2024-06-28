Home page politics

From: Sören Kemnade

Joe Biden’s appearance in the TV debate on the US election leaves Democrats in a panic – and gives Trump and the conservatives reason for scorn and ridicule.

Atlanta – After the TV duel for the 2024 US election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden around the US election, Trump has reposted an article from the conservative Christian satire site “The Babylon Bee” on Instagram This is titled “Trump charged with murder of elderly man on CNN accused”.

“Today’s presidential debate ended abruptly when Donald Trump was served with documents informing him that he would CNN had been charged with the murder of an elderly man,” writes the satirical platform. “But then there was this dead old man in the corner. And I thought, wow, the game must be on, you know? And believe me, I was close to solving this murder before you got here,” the author of the text puts into the mouth of a fictional Donald Trump. It ends with “At the time of publication, Trump had again been charged with the murder of the Democratic Party.”

Trump is “charged with murder”: Conservatives are making fun of Joe Biden’s poor performance. © Mark Peterson/dpa

TV debate on the US election: Trump has been attacking Biden’s age for some time

Trump’s campaign advertising has long aimed to insult Joe Biden as extensively as possible because of his health condition. The supporters of the former president and businessman also like to rely on so-called cheap fakes.

But yesterday evening apparently provided Trump with enough “material” to mock Biden. The more liberal US television station CNN reported that Biden’s appearance “set off alarm bells among Democrats and has set off a debate about his successor. “He seemed a little disoriented. He got stronger as the debate went on. But I think by that point panic had set in,” said David Axelrod, a longtime Democratic activist and senior political commentator at CNN.

Biden’s poor performance in TV debate: Democrats panic

Axelrod also expressed a debate that was going on among many Democrats on Thursday evening: “There will be discussions about whether he should continue.“ After a rocky start to the evening, campaign and party officials pointed to Biden’s rebuke of former President Donald Trump for the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as a moment when the president found his rhythm. They also called Biden’s comments on climate change and the exchange over Trump’s allegedly derogatory terms for veterans as highlights, arguing that the president improved over the course of the evening. Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged that the president had got off to a “slow start.”

Biden has been faced with questions about his age ever since he decided to make a third attempt at the White House in 2019. At 81, he is the oldest president in history and would be 86 at the end of a possible second term. The presidential debate on Thursday on CNN was an important test for the president of how much verve and energy he can show. Democratic sources who responded to the debate described emotions ranging from concern to outright panic over Biden’s biggest weakness. A godsend for Trump and conservative media.