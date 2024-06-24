The joke was reportedly made during a meeting between businesspeople before the Republican took over the White House

Barbara Res, a former employee of Donald Trump, said in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday (June 23, 2024) that the former president of the United States, during a meeting with Jewish businesspeople before occupying the White House, mocked “ovens” used by the Nazis to exterminate people.

“We had just hired a German residential manager and Donald was bragging – to us executives there were 4 of us – about how amazing the guy was and he was a real gentleman, and he was so neat and clean. It’s him [Trump] looked at some of our executives who were Jewish and said, ‘Watch out for this guy, he kind of remembers the ovens,’ you know’ – and then smiled.”said Res.

The comment alludes to the Holocaust, a period in which more than 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis, many in ovens in concentration camps, according to data of the Holocaust Museum.

The presentation made by Res is given in a context in which Trump seeks the Jewish vote, criticizing Democrats for allegedly not supporting Israel and Judaism as a Republican Party.

During the former employee’s report, she also recommended that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, try to destabilize the Republican in the debate on CNN which will be held on Thursday (June 27), at 10 pm (Brasília time). According to her, the Republican has unstable behavior when he is angry.

“I would like [Biden] provoke him and make him go crazy, because when he goes crazy, he really goes crazy.”he stated.