Donald Trump has found the topic with which he can create re-election. Looking at the civil war-like scenes in Portland, Oregon, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and other cities with Dead after shootings as well as burning shopping streets and looted shops, he offers himself to the citizens as the only one who can maintain public order. He accuses the Democrats of supporting violent demonstrators and wanting to weaken the police by withdrawing money, the so-called “defunding”.

Trump incites supporters to defend themselves against the “left mob” and praises them for exercising counter-violence, as “patriots”. It is unfamiliar behavior for a US president: instead of acting soothingly, he calls for disregarding the state’s monopoly on the use of force.

This strategy has been emerging for months. Trump sent Federal Police to Portlandto quell protests against police violence – and to test public response to the confrontation strategy. Looking at the polls, Trump can have hopes that this strategy will work. He catches up and support for his challenger Joe Biden is falling. In July, Biden led the Section of the national surveys with around nine percentage points; now it is only 6.9 percentage points.

Biden’s lead was halved in “Battleground States”

The change in mood is even more striking when it comes to voting “Top Battleground States” like Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina. Pennsylvania and Wisonsin. Biden’s lead there has halved on average in regional surveys. At the end of June and July it was six percentage points ahead of Trump and well over five percentage points for the rest of July; now it is 2.7 percentage points.

The two nomination congresses in the second half of August, however, did not leave any noticeable “boost”. First the Democrats met, then the Republicans. Due to Corona, the conventions could not take place as physical mass meetings as usual, but ran as digital events with recorded videos.

Protests initially mobilized the Democrats

The mass protests against police violence had initially mobilized the Democrats. It looked as if Biden could largely do without personal campaign appearances across America, occasionally speak up with speeches from the studio in the basement of his house in Delaware and otherwise wait to see how Trump destroys himself. The corona crisis with the high numbers of dead and infected, as well as the recession and unemployment were the dominant topics.

But gradually the mood turned. Trump managed to split the protest movement into moderate and radical forces. In the perception of many US citizens, the legitimate reasons for the protests took a back seat and the images of violence and burning city centers pushed their way forward. The fear of public order and material property is currently gaining more attention than Corona and the economic crisis.

Now the images of violence and chaos are of use to Trump

With inciting speeches, Trump has exacerbated the situation and mobilized supporters to oppose the protest movement on the street. They are depressing images of a culture war in which the warring camps can be recognized at first glance: from the cars they drive to the clothes to the language on the posters.

Trump’s supporters drive pickups and jeeps with US flags raised. Shots are repeatedly fired during such confrontations. Donald Trump has the political benefit of this dynamic.