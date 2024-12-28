The president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the tycoon Elon Musk are neck and neck. The support of the latter to the former in his campaign has earned him a position as special advisor to the politician, and now They share a close friendship.

Their relationship reaches such a point that Trump sent his friend a message through his social network, Truth Socialapparently private, but which was broadcast on his public profile.

“Where are you?”, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago?” said the president-elect, referring to his luxurious private residence in Florida.

“We miss you yax!” wrote Trump, presumably referring to Musk’s son, whose peculiar name is X Æ A-Xii, known as January.

Musk has been a Trump’s frequent guest at Mar-a-Lago since his election victory, but was not present at the Trump family’s Christmas festivities.

Musk was last seen with Trump at the football game between Army and Navy teams which was played in Maryland on December 14.

Musk has since blown up a Republican spending deal by criticizing it in X, causing an uproar in the House of Representatives and nearly causing a government shutdown. Democrats responded by publicly stating that Musk He was the “real” president that controlled Trump and the Republicans in Congress.

Trump joked about the controversy during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest: “No, he’s not going to be president, I can tell you that,” Trump said of Musk. “And I’m safe. Do you know why I can’t be? He wasn’t born in this country.” Elon Musk was born in South Africa.