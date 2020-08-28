US President Donald Trump made a mistake in the name of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qasem Soleimani when he talked about the operation to destroy him at the GOP convention.

Trump said that the operation killed “the world’s first terrorist, Kassim Soleimini.” Writes about it RIA News…

Recall that the commander of the IRGC, Qassem Soleimani, was killed as a result of a special operation in the area of ​​Baghdad International Airport on the night of January 3. After the operation, Trump said that the general was responsible for the death of millions of people and he “planned to kill even more.” Iran responded by hitting Iraqi bases where the US military was stationed. Initially, Washington denied that there were victims in the attack, but later admitted this.

Trump previously said that he considers sending the military to the Middle East the biggest mistake in US history.