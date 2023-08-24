Eight Republican presidential candidates faced each other this Wednesday in the first debate of the conservatives ahead of the elections primaries of 2024 in the US, with Donald Trump as the main protagonist despite the fact that he decided not to attend the debate.

Trump’s snub snatched the opportunity for his rivals, far behind in the polls, to face the former president live for two hours in this appointment that took place in the city of Milwaukee, in the state of Wisconsin.

Instead, Trump gave a prerecorded interview to Tucker Carlson, former Fox News star host, which was posted online minutes before the debate.

What happened in the debate?

This is how the Republican debate was lived

In blocks of one-minute questions and answers, the applicants talked about issues such as abortion, with slight differences of opinion but a common position: opposition to abortion.

They also talked about immigration and, in line with the conservative discourse, they related it to security. All advocated the defense of the southern border with Mexico and their willingness to increase the fight against the cartels without fear of even using “deadly force,” in the words of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“When these drug traffickers bring fentanyl across the border, that’s going to be the last thing they do,” he said. “We’ll chill them,” she added.

The fact that the city of Milwaukee reached record temperatures this Wednesday, exceeding the symbolic border of 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius), did not stop the eight candidates from continuing their incendiary speech against Joe Biden’s environmental policies.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy called climate change a “hoax” and claimed, without any corroborating data, that “more people die from bad climate change policies than from climate change.”

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The businessman was also the only one of all who expressed his opposition to increasing support for Ukraine. The rest agreed that defending Ukraine is also defending their country.

The possible excessive role of Trump in the appointment was one of the unknowns of the night and finally the “absent elephant in the room”, as the presenters Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum called the ex-president, slipped into the debate on several occasions.

Before an audience of Republican supporters gathered at Fiserv Stadium, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, Ron DeSantis, the second favorite in the polls, chose to try to keep Trump out of the discussions.

“This election is not about January 6, 2021, but about January 20, 2025, when the next president will start. What the Democrats would like is for us to talk about it, but we have to focus on the future, on reversing the decline of our country,” he said, aware that any criticism of the former president is a loss of support for himself.

Ron DeSantis in the Republican debate.

When asking candidates who would support Trump if he were nominated by the party and found guilty in the criminal cases, all raised their hands except Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“This is the line. Someone has to stop normalizing this behavior,” Christie said. “Whether or not you believe the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is below the office of President of the United States.”

Christie was booed, as was Hutchinson, who added: “Obviously I’m not going to support someone who’s been convicted of a felony.”

Someone needs to stop normalizing this behavior

Despite the fact that he refused to appear because he considers that he does not need it as he is already the undisputed leader of the Republicans, the public declared their unconditional support for Trump on Wednesday with applause to those who praised him and boos to those who criticized him.

Former Vice President and Republican candidate Mike Pence.

Despite DeSantis’s attempts to show himself as the benchmark in the absence of

Trump, 38-year-old Ramaswamy, the youngest and the only “non-political”, tried to gain ground with his vision that it is necessary to make “a revolution to regain control” of the country.

“We are in the midst of a national identity crisis (…) patriotism, faith, family and hard work have disappeared. What we really need is a total reset that tells us what it means to be an American,” he said, with a direct attack on the most veteran politicians.

Chris Christie called his inexperience “the same kind of amateur as (Barack) Obama” while former Vice President Mike Pence responded by pointing to himself as “the best prepared, the most tested, the most qualified conservative.”

Republican candidates debate on Fox News.

This Thursday will arrive the polls on the winners, such as the one announced by FiveThirtyEight, Ipsos and the Washington Post. In a preview published Wednesday, respondents said they had relatively high expectations for Ramaswamy and DeSantis.

Behind them were South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Pence. And, in the queue, Christie, followed by the former governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson and the governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum, very little known to the public and who today have not had much prominence.

With Trump clearly leading in the polls, the debate offered a showcase for those who would eventually become the former president’s running mates.

