Donald Trump’s alarm over animals eaten by migrants in Springfield becomes a song. The former president’s famous statement in the TV debate with Kamala Harris (“They eat dogs, they eat cats, they eat the animals of the people who live there”) becomes the lyrics of a song that is ‘published’ on X by the profile @TheKiffness.

The Kiffness x Donald Trump – Eating the Cats Stream / Buy: https://t.co/r9KxcnOn4n pic.twitter.com/bZpytKBEdO — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) September 13, 2024

The song, decidedly catchy, in a few hours exceeds well over 2 million streams, judging by the views of the post. The author is keen to let it be known that the money needed for each download will be donated to a campaign against animal violence.