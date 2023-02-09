Meta has reinstated Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts after he was banned from these and other social networks for more than two years following his supporters’ assault on Congress. In fact, Facebook’s decision to readmit the former president, who ran again for the White House in the 2024 elections, had already been announced in recent weeks.

However, Trump has not yet posted anything on the two social networks, as he has not even resumed tweeting, despite being readmitted to his favorite social network practically shortly after Elon Musk took control of it. However, it is recognized by Trump’s entourage that the readmission of the tycoon on the main social platforms will be important in view of the next electoral campaign.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to use Truth Social, the social media he founded in response to his ban from all major platforms.