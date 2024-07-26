Trump: Harris Says Disrespectful Things About Israel
US presidential candidate Donald Trump scolded US Vice President Kamada Harris at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. turned attention edition of The Independent.
Trump and Netanyahu met at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The former president said Harris’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza could be considered disrespectful to the Jewish state.
#Trump #Meets #Netanyahu #Scolds #Harris
Корисні та цікаві статті https://sevsovet.com.ua про здоров’я, дозвілля, кар’єру.