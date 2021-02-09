A month after the Biden victory, a meeting at the White House caused a shake of the head. The Axios news page re-opens the meeting in the Oval Office.

There was a meeting at the White House on Friday, December 18.

The New York Times reported on it first, but Axios has now disclosed internal details.

Around Donald Trump’s contestation of the election results, there were bizarre scenes in the Oval Office.

Washington DC – About a month after Joe Biden won the US presidential election, Donald Trump received, according to the New York Times numerous guests in the White House. You should support him in the fight against alleged electoral fraud. The news page now gives deeper insights into the conspiratorial meeting on Friday, December 18 Axios: In a kind of protocol, journalists Jonathan Swan and Zachary Basu report on the “craziest meeting of the Trump presidency”.

The protagonists of this meeting were particularly unusual. On the one hand, over time, more and more people took part in the meeting, on the other hand, there were sometimes controversial or rather unknown people in the Oval Office. An overview.

Meeting in the Oval Office: These people, among others, took part

Donald Trump, ex-President of the United States

Eric Herschmann, then Senior Advisor to the White House

Sidney Powell, attorney and QAnon supporter

Michael Flynn, former national security advisor, pardoned by Trump

Patrick Byrne, Ex-CEO of Overstock.com

Emily Newmann, former White House administrator

Pat Cipollone, White House General Counsel

Matt Morgan, attorney for the Trump campaign against the election results, connected via speakerphone

Derek Lyons, White House Secretary

According to data from Axios the “four conspiracy theorists” Powell, Flynn, Byrne and Newmann were not actually on the agenda of then President Trump. Herschmann had already made a grumbling comment when they entered: “How the hell did Sydney get into the building.” In the hours that followed, the atmosphere is said to have heated up extremely, while Herschmann is said to have taken a chair in the background.

Sidney Powell accuses presidential election of fraud and interference by other countries

After Powell threw allegations of fraud on the voting machines and interference from Venezuela, Iran, China and other countries in the ring, Herschmann brought in the legal advisor Cipollone and asked Powell to produce evidence. Herschmann pointed out that the allegations – if they were true – would represent the largest national security breach in American history.

Then the lawyer Morgan was switched on while the guests were already “screaming and cursing”. Around the discussion as to whether Powell’s allegations were true, the newly arrived Secretary Lyons, Cipollone and other officials agreed that the theories put forward by the lawyer and conspiracy theorist Powell were “nonsensical”. That in turn – as reported Axion – got Flynn to verbally attack Herschmann. “You don’t fight,” the former national security advisor is said to have said – and “you give up too quickly.” According to the report, Flynn pleaded with Trump: “We need fighters.”

Herschmann was not impressed by this and continued to direct questions to Powell until he freaked out after Flynn’s heckling. “Why the hell do you always get up and yell at me?” He told Flynn to come over if he wanted to. “If not, put your ass back down.”

Donald Trump: “That was embarrassing” – guests get up and abuse each other

While Byrne tried in his role as a businessman to get Trump on his side (“we are both entrepreneurs and have to be creative”), the ex-CEO also tackled Herschmann. However, he asked: “Do you even know who the hell I am, you idiot?” Byrne had apparently not known and confused Herschmann with Cipollone. The senior consultant commented: “Wrong! Wrong, you idiot! ”

According to Axios if those present had already got up from their chairs at this point, Trump had meanwhile withdrawn into his private dining room. Lyons went on to attack Powell’s indictment at the time: “You managed to misspelling the word District in three different ways.” How Axios further reported that the Powell team actually wrote from Districct, Distrcoict and Distrct. Trump emphasized: “That was very embarrassing, that shouldn’t have happened.”

When Herschmann mentioned Flynn’s pardon, the latter yelled at the advisor: “Don’t mention my case.” Flynn had previously claimed that the Justice Department was corrupt. Meanwhile, Byrne threw into the room that he had bribed Hillary Clinton with $ 18 million on behalf of the FBI – a crude claim that finally upset Herschmann: “What the hell are you talking about?” Axios Byrne raised his “bizarre bribery lawsuit” several times, to the amazement of White House attorneys.

Trump meeting does not end until around midnight – Powell called for advisory posts

According to the news site, Trump thought little of Byrne’s claims, but was all the more interested in Powell’s theses. “You are not offering me anything,” he said to his officers. Powell’s group, on the other hand, offers him a chance and allegedly has evidence. “Let’s try.”

According to the report, the discussion that followed was about the idea of ​​confiscating all voting machines. While Newman was reading the Executive Ordinance of 2018, Byrne said: “There are people with big guns and badges who can get these things.” Herschmann is said to have countered this comment: “What are you, three years old?” Lyons and Morgan spoke Trump opposed the idea of ​​confiscation. But the ex-president picked up the phone and contacted his national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The conversation shifted according to information from Axios from the Oval Office to Trump’s residence. There Herschmann took the opportunity to wipe Powell off. “Sidney was just in the oval and told the president you don’t know what the hell you are doing,” the chief advisor said, according to the news site. Afterwards he is said to have turned to Powell and added: “Right, Sidney? Why don’t you tell Rudy in the face? ”Days later, Trump’s personal lawyer distanced himself from the conspiracy theorist.

After Axios-Research, the bizarre meeting was finally over after midnight. The advisors left the White House thinking that Sidney Powell might actually become special adviser to the Donald Trump administration. (nap)