The attempted assassination of Donald Trump this weekend has had an impact not only politically, but also in business and on the markets. The media group Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), owner of the social network Truth Social, founded by the former president of the United States, soared in the first minutes of the session on Wall Street after the failed attack suffered by the candidate The development raises Trump’s chances of returning to the White House and investors are hoping that if this happens, the media company will receive a boost in its business.

Trump Media shares have risen by 50%, but then moderated their gains to 30% just before the US markets closed. The gains have brought the company’s total value on the stock market to nearly $7.6 billion (compared to $5.867 billion at the close on Friday), an astronomical figure if one takes into account the heavy losses suffered by the social network: in the first quarter of this year, the owner of Truth Social lost $327 million and the adjusted EBIT represented a loss of $12.1 million, compared to the $3.63 million in the previous quarter. All this with revenues that barely exceeded $770,000. Trump Media pointed out in the presentation of results that at this “early stage”, the company “continues to focus on long-term product development rather than quarterly revenues.” The group attributed the heavy losses to some operations in the company’s structure resulting from the previous merger.

With Monday’s rise, the media group, 60% owned by Donald Trump, has put behind it a 37% drop in the stock market since the end of May. Its shares have seen sharp ups and downs on the market, as they have moved in step with the chances of Trump and his main rival, President Joe Biden, winning the presidential race.

He Former President Donald Trump was slightly injured this weekend after being shot and hit right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. After the shots rang out, Trump walked off the stage with blood on his face and his fist raised, shouting, “fight” (fight) to the crowd, which cheered him. Analysts believe that the event has boosted Trump’s candidacy in the run-up to the November elections, even more so when compared to the weakness of the current president, Joe Biden, who has been questioned by his own party about his health and has received requests to withdraw and leave the post to another candidate.

“The assassination attempt and the subsequent market reaction underline the close relationship between Donald Trump’s life and his company,” explains Sergio Ávila, analyst at IG. “Many analysts believe that the assassination attempt has increased Trump’s chances of success in the upcoming elections, which has fueled optimism among his supporters and investors who support his campaign,” he adds.

Trump founded the Truth Social network in 2021 when Twitter and Facebook banned him for sending messages that were deemed to incite violence following the assault on the Capitol on January 6 of that year. Trump Media & Technology Group began trading on the Nasdaq on March 26 at merge with Digital World Acquisition Corpa listed company whose sole purpose is to carry out a merger or acquisition.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda