Justice Department Says Republican Can’t Use “Absolute Immunity” Prerogative to Get Away From Prosecution

The US Department of Justice said this Thursday (2.Mar. 2023) that police officers injured during the invasion of the Capitol in January 2021 can prosecute former US President Donald Trump.

The department’s position was presented in a lawsuit before a federal court of appeals. Here’s the full of the official document (176 KB, in English).

The decision is relevant because Trump uses the “absolute immunity” to defend against legal proceedings seeking to hold him accountable for the January 6, 2021 attacks.

The prerogative protects government officials from criminal prosecution and damages suits as long as they are performing their official duties.

“Presidents can sometimes use strong rhetoric. And some who hear this rhetoric may overreact or even respond with violence.”said lawyers for the Civil Division of the US Department of Justice.

The Department also stressed that the benefit of immunity must follow the principles of the Supreme Court of the United States. Officials added that the U.S. constitution does not protect speech “directed to incite or produce imminent unlawful action and are likely to incite or produce such action”.

Meanwhile, the department stressed that it does not define whether, in fact, Trump is responsible for the attack on the Capitol.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump invaded the Capitol, center of the legislative power of the United States. Pro-Trump protesters were against the victory of newly elected President Joe Biden.

More than 100 police officers were injured in the action. Another 135 officers who secured the building on the day of the riot resigned. At least 6 committed suicide.