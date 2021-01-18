One of my American Facebook friends has consistently counted from the start. Wednesday after Wednesday he posts how many weeks have passed and how many are still ahead. The countdown is now running out: Donald Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday – after 208 weeks. It’s over. For now, at least.

But there is no such thing as a flawless happy ending in America. The reluctant electoral loser made sure of that for the final. Two weeks before the end of this chaos presidency, the whole world was shown where four years of lies, attacks on the institutions of a country and degradation of the political opponent could lead.

It is amazing how big the shock is over the escalation over the last few meters. Since Trump was Trump from the start. His inaugural address on January 20, 2017, hit everyone who had hoped that the Republican would sound more conciliatory after the election campaign, like a punch in the gut.

Gone are the, in retrospect, naive hope that the populist could become a statesman almost overnight, or at least a statesman actor. Trump was never really interested in that, apart from his wish to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for some major foreign policy feat (which, however, he likes to confuse with other prizes or has already received it).

In every rally, in every speech in the White House and in almost every tweet, Trump has sown what is now blooming. He did not breed hatred of the “elites”, the “deep state”, the “lying press” and the “globalists”, but he cherished it. They all had only one goal: to prevent the elected President of the United States from making America “great” again. His followers repeated this across the country. It couldn’t be ignored.

But precisely in this thousandfold repetition lies the danger: that the listener becomes numb. Trump just likes to provoke, you can’t get upset every time. And: They’re just words. I’ve heard that often. Even as a professional observer, you are not immune to listening less carefully, as I realized again last week.

A few days after the chaotic January 6th, when there was some time to breathe again after the attack on the Capitol, I looked at my photos and videos that I had in the morning of the people marching back and forth between the White House and the Capitol Protesters had made, so before the storm. Among them were two photos and a video showing the horned man known to the whole world.

Trump’s supporters beat a police officer to death

It is the man who posed in the congress building with sweatpants, fur hat and a naked torso tattooed with runes, the staff with the Star Spangled banner in his hand. Not far from the White House, the “QAnon shaman” stood a few hours earlier and shouted into his megaphone two meters away from me – from “gallows” on which “they” would be hung, from journalists who knew what to expect. And a lot more crude stuff, then I kept running.

On the same day, strangers erected a gallows within sight of the Capitol and Trump supporters shouted in the boardrooms of the congress building that the “traitor” Mike Pence, who did not want to stop Joe Biden’s “election fraud”, would be found and hung on the next tree . Others beat a police officer to death, including with a staff tied to an American flag, and brutally attacked journalists.

I forgot my own video sequence for a short time. I’ve listened to this madness, this demonization of politically dissenting and critical media too often since I moved to Washington in June 2018. Too often I have seen the President and his family rally the crowd against the “fake news” journalists.

It was always a particularly schizophrenic experience to look into the wrinkled faces and shaken fists of the same people who had recently explained to me in a friendly manner why Trump was the best, most honest and most peaceful president of all time, but who was prevented from doing so should be to be successful. People who were interested in Germany and who raved about their time there.

Juliane Schäuble is America correspondent for the Tagesspiegel. She lives in Washington DC. Photo: Doris Spiekermann-Klaas

But in retrospect, the pitch has also become more shrill, the appearance more radical. There were increasing numbers of Trumpists who explained to me at election campaign events that Hitler, too, had “defund the police” back then, that is, turned off the money to the police, as the “socialists” around Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supposedly planned. I would know that if I were to deal with German history.

Others, citing “the Internet,” claimed that the opposition wanted to make abortion legal “until after birth” and kidnap children to torture and worse. If one searches for the sources of such statements, which Trump supporters confided to me with the conviction of being “the truth”, one quickly comes across them Conspiracy theories by QAnon.

A man asked if I worked for the Antifa press

At a demonstration in front of the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta in late November 2020, an elderly man asked me who I work for: the Antifa press or the real media. The questioner had come specially from Texas to protest against the announcement of Biden’s election victory in that state. He was no longer friendly.

In Kenosha in late summer, two Trump supporters insulted me that “we” didn’t even report on the serious riots that broke out in the city after seven police shots in the back of an African American. That’s exactly what I came for. In Cleveland, a right-wing activist filmed me yelling at me while writing about the TV debate between Trump and Biden, why I ignore Biden’s collapse. It wasn’t, and then security guards were immediately on hand to inquire whether everything was okay.

But there were also other developments that kept irritating me. Highly educated conservatives argued that nationalism was wrongly frowned upon. They praised Trump’s “America First” as a contemporary political program that every nation state can pursue for itself.

The serious riots in Kenosha have long since turned into peaceful vigils. Photo: Imago / ZUMA Wire

At the height of the corona crisis, they claimed that Trump had helped the American economy to succeed like no other president, also thanks to the trade disputes they considered necessary and despite the gigantic debt, which in the eyes of Republicans is actually the devil. Anyone who benefited from Trump’s tax cuts and the many deregulations – also at the expense of the environment – could apparently easily overlook them. Just like about poisoned rhetoric. It’s just words. We should measure him by his deeds.

Words have consequences. I wrote this sentence in October 2018 after the attack by a right-wing extremist on the Pittsburgh synagogue, the worst anti-Semitic crime in US history. The assassin raged on the net against “globalists” who, unlike “nationalists”, had only the welfare of the world in mind, but not that of America.

Trump proudly called himself a “nationalist”

Trump had proudly called himself a “nationalist” a few days earlier. I wrote then that Trump’s rhetoric promotes a climate of violence, but he will not disarm. Because it benefits him. Trump courted white racists when he called them “lots of nice people” in Charlottesville. He promoted xenophobia when he spoke of “Mexican drug barons and rapists” who “overran” the border. He called out to the Capitol attackers that they were right to be angry and said, “We love you.”

Many of his supporters feel rightly angry: because they are suffering from the consequences of globalization. Because too often there was politics in Washington that ignored their worries and needs. And just because the world is changing. It was sad to see that this anger led to many families no longer discussing politics for fear of arguments. “I’m not interested in politics”, “I don’t watch the news” – many expect applause or at least understanding for such statements.

On Wednesday, a man will take over the helm, who has assumed and been elected with a central promise: Joe Biden wants to “heal” the country, to overcome the deep divisions in society. A gigantic task in which one can only wish him luck. And that he is right when, like last Wednesday, he says: America is better than what could be seen at the Capitol. It would be dangerous, however, to trust that January 6th was so “un-American” that something like this can never happen again.

Washington DC as a high-security wing – a symbol of danger

Trump may be finished, but hatred and anger remain a danger. Washington DC has become the symbol of this danger. In the past few days, the city has been transformed into a high-security wing, guarded by 20,000 national guards and protected by kilometer-long fences.

The day of the inauguration of a new president was supposed to be a joyful day with millions of Americans traveling from across the country. Now next Wednesday will be a largely virtual spectacle due to the toxic mixture of persistent threats and rising corona numbers.

And yet: That a demagogue was voted out, that courts and state governments across the country resisted the pressure to change the election result, that Trump was impeached for his rhetoric for the second time – and that with the votes of at least ten Republican MPs – that everything should encourage people to trust in the strengths of this country. Maybe to give him and his people a second chance again if in the past four years it has sometimes been too difficult to remain an American fan with all my heart.

The outcome of the election on November 3rd made it easier for me to decide whether I want to extend my time here. How will this country go on?What ways the Biden government is trying, how the Republican Party deals with Trump’s legacy, and how Kamala Harris, the first female vice president in American history, is doing: All of this interests me dearly. And when that vaccine really gets going, I can’t wait to interview Americans across the country about everything that’s on their mind. The counting will start again on Wednesday: another 208 weeks.