Just scroll through social networks to get a sense of how much the new attack on Donald Trump could have an impact on the final stretch of the race for the White House with Kamala Harris. There’s everything, with opposing theses on all possible levels of interpretation. It starts with the most extreme conspiracy theories, fueled both by the Tycoon’s supporters who are looking for a principal who isn’t the ‘usual’ armed madman and by those who are quick to point out the ‘timely’ new dramatization that would serve to nullify the wave of consensus in favor of Kamala Harris born from the TV confrontation between the two candidates. It arrives at the memes that cynically range from the 0-2 football-style in favor of Trump to the ambivalent ‘They missed again’.

In the same timeline there is the martyr Trump and the impostor Trump. Trump the Martyr he is a presidential candidate they want to eliminate because he can change the order of things. In the imagination of those who see him in mortal danger for the interests he threatens, there is room for a detailed list of possible instigators: the arms industry, the vaccine industry or the energy industry, supporters of climate change and a sort of international migrant organization. The attack, read from this perspective, must encourage voters even more to make their choice. And there is a thread that links the rhetoric of the posts to the words of Trump himself. The ones he uses to relaunch his challenge, “My resolve is only stronger after another attack on my street. On November 5th we will make America great again”, and the ones he uses to identify the reasons for what happened, “When you’re popular, thugs will actually shoot you… And they’ll try to hit you from every angle! Don’t ever let those bastards get you down”.

The Trump impostor is instead drawn by those who advance the hypothesis that the new attack is a set-up or that, at the very least, it is an event magnified to be exploited. Those who adhere to this line choose above all two arguments: the need to regain consensus that would push Trump’s campaign to use any tool to achieve the objective; the elements that would weaken the thesis of a ‘structured’ terrorist plan, in a context in which there are too many armed people and too high the possibility that there are unbalanced people in possession of a weapon. Up to those who go so far as to contest the dynamics and reconstruction of the facts.

President Trump’s round of golf was not on any public schedule. How did the suspect know President Donald Trump was golfing there today and near the 5th Hole?#DonaldTrump #DonaldJTrump #Trump #Golf pic.twitter.com/t4bmpF767a — Neha Bisht (@neha_bisht12) September 16, 2024

What social media are reporting in an extemporaneous and confused way is a climate that weighs heavily on the American elections that are perhaps the most anticipated ever, in a context that is affected by an increasingly dangerous exasperation from any point of view you look at it. (By Fabio Insenga)