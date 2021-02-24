The Trump era is over – for now. Because now a “second wave” is apparently starting. Quite a number of loyal followers take office. And don’t skimp on Trump-style rumbling.

Washington – Donald Trump ran as an “anti-establishment” candidate for the presidential election in 2016. Given his biography and social privileges, a rather wild self-attribution. But in one point the development after his departure resembles the history of earlier establishment movements: A number of politically inexperienced Trump supporters now want to take up high posts and mandates in the USA. A kind of “march through the institutions” in a very short way. Even if with completely different goals than those formulated by the 68ers.

Trump is fighting for power with the Republicans: Eight supporters could push party opponents out of positions

The US news website The Hill on Tuesday created a list of confidants of Trump who are currently striving for office and dignity. Eight names are found in the report. And of course this is only about positions that may become vacant in the foreseeable future.

The development is explosive. The background to this is also the struggle for power in the Republican Party. Trump recently verbally attacked the party’s minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell. And even before the handover to Joe Biden, the outgoing president announced a fight for the shots in his party. After the storm on the Capitol, the issue became more explosive. After all, some Republicans had distanced themselves from Trump after the shocking scenes.

Trump supporters take office – fight against critics among Republicans begins

Some well-known names can be found in the line-up of those who are willing to support Trump. For example Richard Grenell, who in the meantime caused a stir as Trump’s ambassador in Germany. He is said to be run as a candidate for governor of California. The Republican Gavin Newsom could be expelled from office there by petition after the excitement about his Corona course. Trump himself is closely monitoring the situation, reported the station Bloomberg – Newsom had already described Trump in 2019 as a “disgrace”.

According to the report, there are even four Trump at two vacant senatorial posts in Pennsylvania and Alabama: Trump’s family intimate Cliff Sims and Trump’s Slovenia ambassador Lynda Blanchard as well as ex-Navy Minister Kenneth Braithwaite and the former ambassador in Copenhagen, Carla Sands – Followers interested. And Trump’s former spokeswoman Sara Huckabee Sanders has already officially declared her candidacy as Senator for Arkansas.

This actually seems to be the start of an attempt to displace voices critical of Trump among the Republican elected officials. For example, Max Miller, a White House employee under Trump, is supposed to oust Republican MP Anthony Gonzalez in the Ohio primaries – Gonzalez had voted for the impeachment. According to information on the website Politico Miller got a new home in Ohio.

In Arkansas, with Asa Hutchinson, an internal Trump critic is a senator. The Republican Senator from Pennsylvania, Pat Toomey, had also branded Trump as instigating a disturbance. According to Politico there are also two other Republican impeachment supporters in the House of Representatives, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, “multiple” opponents for the primaries. Another impeachment supporter, Jaime Herrera Beutler, recently received intimidating words from MEPs close to QAnon and Trump supporter Marjorie Greene.

Trump confidante wants to become a senator: Ex-ambassador calls opponents “swamp creatures”

There is no shortage of extremely clearly worded announcements from Trump supporters. “We’re going to give the swamp the damned load of common sense and conservative principality it takes to make America really great again,” Blanchard said in a clip on her candidacy – and called her political opponents “swamp creatures”. The 8,000 views of the election campaign video (as of February 25), however, did not indicate excessive interest.

With the words “everything we love about America is at stake”, Sanders launched her campaign in January. “And with the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense.” Sims recently cast Joe Biden in the Washington Post proposed that the new government “hump before China and” crush American jobs under the weight of radical environmentalists “.

But it is also clear that in order to be successful with their applications, Trump’s people must first convince their voters. If that succeeds, it would speak for the ex-president’s unbroken popularity, despite all the scandals. At least the Republicans are “still Trump’s party,” said former MP Lou Barletta The Hill. Trump could even have gained popularity since the impeachment at the party base. “If the goal of the Democrats was to disqualify him, then they could only have made him bigger.” Other experts even see the United States further than “Trump’s USA”. (fn)