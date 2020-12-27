Joe Biden has been elected the new US President – but Donald Trump does not see that. Since November 3rd he has been taking action against the election result and stubbornly claiming to have won himself. The results for Biden can only be explained with massive election fraud and forgery of the ballot papers. In addition to this rather hopeless fight, there is another one that Trump is also fueling massively: the fight of the US media.

For years, right-wing TV station Fox News was a kind of extended arm of Trump’s into the living room of the Republican electorate. A win-win situation: Trump was able to spread his political views almost unfiltered, Fox News in turn had the president exclusively, which guaranteed enormous audience ratings.

But months ago the impression arose that Fox no longer wanted to maintain the relationship in this form. It was only right after losing the election that Fox became more critical of Trump, which the president did not like, as expected. He started criticizing Fox – and found alternatives.

The developments that followed turned the US media market upside down and showed the power of Trump when it comes to mobilizing his supporters. A Twitter offensive of a few weeks was enough to make former special interest channels such as Newsmax TV big. So big that it even partially competed with Fox News.

An example of Trump’s approach is a tweet from November 15, in which he badmouthed Fox, recommending Newsmax and the One America News Network (OAN).

Because these two TV stations did not proclaim Joe Biden as the election winner and According to CNN declares that there may have been election fraud.

On December 7th, an evening show on Newsmax was for the first time in the history of the station in the most important age group more successful than a show on Fox News that ran at the same time. As of 7pm that Monday, Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax followed an average of 229,000 25- to 54-year-olds, while Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum only saw 203,000 viewers in that age group.

The Newsmax showmaster’s recipe for success is simple: Greg Kelly is convinced of Trump’s election victory. His program consists of lengthy comments that glorify Trump and negate other media.

However, Kelly’s show is by far the most successful show of the day on Newsmax. According to data from the market research company Nielsen Fox News has about four times as high an audience rating as Newsmax on all other programs that are spread over the day.

The fact that Newsmax was able to achieve this remarkable success also has to do with the fact that the viewer numbers of Fox News are declining overall. For years, Fox dominated the news in the US, thanks in part to the exclusive Trump content. In the weeks following the election, however, CNN consistently overtook Fox, for the first time since September 11th.

Newsmax founder Ruddy is a Trump friend

At the beginning of December, for example, an average of 1.73 million people watched CNN every day for a week, while Fox only watched 1.56 million. MSNBC is also on the heels of media mogul Rupert Murdoch with 1.53 million viewers.

The man behind Newsmax’s success is Christopher Ruddy, a good friend of Donald Trump’s, who is a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and the West Palm Beach Golf Club. Ruddy founded Newsmax in 1998, initially only as a news site. Newsmax has only been receivable on linear television since 2014.

Christopher Ruddy, Newsmax founder and Trump friend Photo: Imago

Newsmax’s success is not limited to TV content: shortly after the November election, Newsmax overtook Breitbard News and became the most-visited website in the United States for right-wing populist content. “It felt like an earthquake on election night,” so Ruddy to Axios. “The walls were broken.”

At the end of October, an average of 63,000 viewers were still watching the Newsmax programs at prime time between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. A week later, in the week of the election, that number had tripled to more than 180,000. In the following week there was an average of 330,000 viewers.

Fox News, on the other hand, lost almost half of its viewers during this time, from 3.1 million daily to less than 1.6 million. Because CNN also won, it is clear: there was a clear camp formation. Many people who accepted Biden’s election switched to CNN. And those who believed Trump’s theories of fraud got what they wanted – from Newsmax.

After the Electoral College vote, a Newsmax moderator spoke of “President-Elect Joe Biden” in mid-December, but that was an exception. The second broadcaster Trump boasted in his tweet ignored the Electoral College vote completely. According to the Washington Post, the One America News Network instead broadcast a Senate hearing in Arizona – which was about the voting process that Trump denounced.

OAN presenter claims Biden lost the election

At the end of November, an OAN moderator even claimed that Biden had lost the election and that Trump would take up his second term on January 20. Using statements like this to gain attention in the Trump camp and among his constituents seemed to have always been the aim of the station.

The station was founded in 2013 by right-wing businessman Robert Herring and has been run by his son, Charles Herring, ever since. OAN has always spread messages that Trump could like and that Trump could even share via Twitter. That also worked. The station’s White House correspondent, Chanel Rion, also spread QAnon’s conspiracy theories.

Robert Herring, Founder of the One America News Network (OAN) Photo: Imago

Both broadcasters also shared Trump’s theory that the makers of the voting computers had used manipulated software, which Biden won the election. When the manufacturers threatened a libel suit, at least Newsmax distanced itself from the shared allegations – and had a moderator read a live statement that there had been no manipulation of the voting computers. OAN did not and continues to share such theories to this day.

The British According to the Guardian, the Trump family’s sympathies are not only so great that Donald Trump Jr. is said to have been willing to buy OAN. Although founder Robert Herring rejected these rumors, they reappeared after Trump’s election defeat.

Similar rumors about Newsmax persist even longer. The Trump family is said to have been so pleased with this station that they want to have even more influence. However, founder Chris Ruddy denied this again and again. “Newsmax will never become Trump TV,” said Ruddy.

But of course the broadcasters don’t want to scare Trump away. After all, it is evident that their success is based on his affection for them. Ruddy himself said Trump would remain a political and media force. Therefore, he is “open to talk to him about a weekly show”. And his plans go further. In the coming year, Ruddy doesn’t want to compete with Fox News just once with Newsmax – he says he wants to take over completely.