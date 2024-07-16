Former president took to the stage at the Republican National Convention alongside Vice President JD Vance; he didn’t give a speech, but he thanked those in attendance

Former US President Donald Trump (Republican Party) made his first public appearance on Monday night (15.Jul.2024) since the shooting he suffered during a rally on Saturday (13.Jul). He is participating in the Republican Party National Convention, held in Milwaukee (Wisconsin).

Alongside his vice president, Ohio Senator JD Vance, 39, who was announced on Monday (July 15), Trump was greeted by supporters and party members. He appeared with a bandage on his ear, where he was shot during a campaign event.

The former president did not give a speech, but thanked supporters at the event.



Watch Trump’s arrival at the Republican National Convention (5min49s):

TRUMP IS OFFICIALIZED

The former president was confirmed as the Republican candidate by the party on Monday (July 15). He is expected to accept the presidential nomination with a speech on the last day of the convention, on Thursday (July 18).

Trump and current US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) are expected to reprise their bid for the White House – despite pressure from allies for the 81-year-old Democrat to step down due to questions about his ability to govern in a possible second term.

The presidential elections will be held in November.