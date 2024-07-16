The Republican Party, which on Monday (15) confirmed Donald Trump’s candidacy for the White House, welcomed the former president to its national convention held in Milwaukee, who made his first public appearance after the attack he suffered last Saturday with a serious expression and a bandage on his ear.

On his way to the podium set up at the Fiserv Forum arena, where family members and his vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, were present, Trump walked with his fist in the air, the same gesture he made as soon as the moment of danger passed after he was shot and grazed the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Alongside his children Tiffany, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., and the wife and fiancée of the latter two, Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, respectively, Trump was applauded by the audience at the convention venue.

The party’s delegates and other participants interspersed their applause with shouts of “fight”, the same one he gave on Saturday when he was removed, with blood running down his face, from the rally stage by the Secret Service, leaving a historic image.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday night. Earlier in the day, he said he would not let what happened change his schedule and that he was looking forward to being among his supporters in the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, one of the most decisive in the presidential election.

See images from the event that formalized Trump’s candidacy and introduced his running mate:

Former President Donald Trump during the opening night of the Republican National Convention (RNC). Photo: EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER | EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is applauded as he arrives with his newly announced running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio. Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A view of the crowd during the opening night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE | EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Former US President Donald Trump made his first appearance since the attack with a bandage on his ear, which was grazed by a bullet. Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE | EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Trump’s big day at the Republican convention will be Thursday (18) when he will make his official speech as a candidate, but on this opening day, although not planned, he went to the arena in person.

At the same event, held amid tight security, he was joined by Ohio Senator JD Vance, who was named vice presidential candidate on Monday.

With the announcement of his running mate, Trump ended weeks of uncertainty and left behind other names that were being considered, such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Virginia Senator Glenn Youngkin.

Before Trump arrived, a message recorded before the attack was played in the arena, with him urging his supporters and voters to protect their vote in November.

“That’s the most important thing we have to do, protect the vote and keep our eyes open because these people want to cheat,” he said of members of President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party.