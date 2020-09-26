US President Donald Trump has appointed a new judge in the Supreme Court despite opposition from the opposition. According to US media, Trump has replaced Amy Cone Barrett as the new Supreme Court judge, replacing Justice Justice Ruth Beder Ginsburg. However, the official announcement of his appointment is yet to be made. It is believed that his appointment will be officially announced this evening.Trump said on Friday that he had fixed the name and it was very encouraging. During this time he did not take any name and thus kept it a mystery until the name was announced. Now the White House has indicated to Republican lawmakers and other allies that Amy Kone Barrett has been elected.

How are judges appointed in America

The nine-member judges in the US Supreme Court are appointed by the President and the US Senate. The US President nominates any judge to the Supreme Court. After which voting is done in his name in the Senate. The votes received in it determine whether the nominee will become a judge of the US Supreme Court. President Donald Trump is also a Republican and his party currently holds a majority in the Senate. In such a situation, he can make him a judge in the Supreme Court.

Trumps troubled in the tribute meeting of the demented judge, slogans defeated in the presidential election

Why are Democrats opposing the appointment of a judge

Trump’s anti-Democratic Party says it is only 2 months to hold a presidential election. Therefore, the appointment of a new judge should be done by the new president after the election. Democrats are also opposed because in 2016, when Barack Obama was president, Republicans did not allow a new judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court for nearly a year. When Trump became president after the election, he appointed Neil Gorsuch as a judge. It does not appear that Trump will wait for 2 months.

Why has the political struggle in America sparked by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg? Learn here

What will be the effect of Trump’s appointment of a judge

Trump has so far appointed two judges to the Supreme Court during one term of the US President. If he appoints a third judge in place of Ginsberg, it will have a long-term impact on American politics. If the judges are inclined in favor of Trump in the court, then he can move his government agenda fast. On the issue of Obamacare, abortion rights, immigration, taxation and criminal justice, his party will get an edge for the next 30 years.