NYT: Trump made $300,000 from endorsing Bible he endorsed

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has earned $300,000 from supporting the Bible he endorsed, according to The New York Times (NYT) with reference to the politician’s financial statements.

As the publication notes, the financial report, required annually from candidates for federal office and U.S. officials, often describes assets, investments, sources of income and liabilities in broad terms, although some figures are given in considerable detail.

Trump’s latest financial disclosure lists liabilities of more than $100 million stemming from three civil lawsuits he lost in New York, profits from licensing fees for the Trump brand in Dubai and Oman, and income he earned from books he published after leaving office, including a Bible he endorsed.

The filing shows that Trump was paid $300,000 in royalties for the “Greenwood Bible,” which refers to a version of the Bible endorsed by Trump and singer Lee Greenwood.

The Bible is sold online for $60, while a copy autographed by Trump costs $1,000. “Yes, this is the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!” says the website where this version of the Holy Scripture is sold.

Earlier, Christians criticized Trump’s campaign campaign to sell Bibles with an adaptation of his slogan: “We must make America pray again.” Believers accused the politician of blasphemy, heresy and sacrilege.