Republican candidate Donald Trump sent a message to his supporters after a shooting was reported near his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In an email, Trump assured that he was “safe and sound,” adding: “Nothing will stop me. I will never give up!”, after the FBI mentioned that this incident could be a new “assassination attempt” against the candidate.

In addition, a press conference was held in which it was stated that moments before the shooting, secret service personnel observed an AK47 rifle pointing from some bushes at the golf course where the candidate was located.

Republican candidate Donald Trump. Photo:AFP Share

Authorities also said that at the time of the shooting, Donald Trump was far from the gunman’s location, “probably between 300 and 500 yards” (between 274 and 457 meters). “With a rifle like that in your sights, that’s not a long distance,” added Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

In the midst of an operation to capture the suspect, a witness gave information about a man who had boarded a vehicle and was injured.

Authorities were able to capture the suspect after collecting information from the vehicle’s license plate. In addition, the gun was found in the bushes, along with two suitcases and a GoPro camera, the sheriff reported, who also showed images of the objects found.

