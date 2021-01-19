The current US President Donald Trump delivered a farewell speech. His words lead TASS…

According to the president, he is proud that he did not start any new war, and separately noted that he restored the US alliances with other countries and confronted China “like never before.”

Trump said he was able to restore the strength of the United States inside and outside the country, and now he is afraid to lose confidence in the greatness of the state. “We pray for the success of the new administration in keeping America safe and prosperous,” he said.

The American leader also noted that there can be no justification for political violence in the United States, such as the attack on the Capitol in Washington. According to him, the political movement he started “is just beginning.”

Joe Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20. In particular, Vice President Mike Pence is invited to the event. The Democrat called Trump’s decision not to attend the event, which he announced earlier, as good. The Republican, in turn, will hold his own farewell ceremony on the same day.