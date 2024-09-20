Home policy

From: Kathrin Braun

“Lower taxes and no inflation,” reads one of the signs held by Trump supporters at the Republican convention. But many in the party actually believe that the presidential candidate is a threat to the country. © CQ-Roll Call/picture alliance

Donald Trump is dividing his own people. More and more Republicans are calling for Kamala Harris to be elected. The party is deeply divided. A visit to rebels and loyalists.

The scene is a little absurd: It is Tuesday evening in a hotel on the campus of the University of Maryland. The conference room is reminiscent of a wedding hall. A few dozen visitors are sitting there at white-covered, round tables under glittering chandeliers. But they are not party guests, but concerned conservatives. They carefully scratch at their porcelain plates while a woman with shoulder-length blonde hair speaks urgently to them. “Do we really want to go through this again?” the Republican calls out to the crowd. “If Trump wins, it will mean a state of emergency for our country.” An older man from the audience stands up, very excited, and asks how this can be prevented. “Vote’ Harris”, she replies.

The woman who is currently campaigning for the Democrats is called Sahra – and she describes herself as a true Republican. She despises Trump. So much so that she has even founded a movement against him. “Republican Voters Against Trump” is the name of the club that aims to prevent a second presidency for the convicted criminal.

An anti-Trump as guest of honour

The guest of honor of the evening is Larry Hogan. A famous republicanwho claims that he is not a career politician. That’s not entirely true: the 68-year-old has been involved in politics since his youth. But he likes to present himself to his voters as a simple man who at some point had enough of high taxes and bad politics. A small business owner from Maryland who was suddenly elected governor of his actually deeply democratic state. That was ten years ago. Hogan has not been governor since the beginning of 2023. This Tuesday evening, he shakes the hands of dozens of people who all know that he has much higher goals. After all, he has already flirted with the presidency.

Now it’s supposed to be a seat in the Senate. Hogan is campaigning in the hotel. For himself – and for Kamala Harris. “I’ve never been more worried about our country,” he says. On January 6, 2021, when a crowd of fanatical Republicans stormed the Capitol in Washington, he was the first to send out the National Guard. “The next day, I demanded that President Trump resign.” The crowd applauds.

Would also oppose Trump in the Senate: Republican Larry Hogan. © Karl Merton Ferron/picture alliance / newscom

Hogan is something of his party’s anti-Trump. That’s what makes him so popular. When he had to step down as governor in early 2023 after two terms in office, his approval ratings were at 77 percent – even though almost two-thirds of voters in Maryland voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. “I thought I was done with politics,” he says. “I enjoyed my private life and spent more time with my family.” But then, at the beginning of this year, the Senate blocked billion-dollar packages for Israel and Ukraine on Trump’s orders. “That’s not just wrong. That’s dangerous,” says Hogan. With him as senator, something like that would not happen, he promises.

The Republican rebellion extends far beyond the borders of the hotel in Maryland. On Wednesday, 111 former Republican officials supported Kamala Harris in an open letter. Trump shows “dangerous characteristics”, such as his “unusual sympathy” for dictators such as Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Among the signatories are former Vice President Dick Cheney, two former defense secretaries, former CIA chiefs and a close advisor to George Bush. A capital bubble.

Trump confidant: Most Republicans remain loyal

Washington is not a good benchmark. The proportion of Trump supporters here is extremely small. The election will be decided in just seven states, and it could be close. Polls currently show Trump slightly ahead in three swing states – Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

“Trump’s election campaign is going better than is often portrayed in the German media,” says José Cunningham. The tall man with the friendly smile is the head of the Republican Party in Washington. He stands in the middle of the government district, just a few hundred meters from the White House. When Trump was based there, Cunningham was an important official in the Department of Commerce. He complains about the “mainstream media” and that they all only support Harris. “I can understand that.” Harris is a good speaker, and she is attractive too. “She has a positive charisma. But she offers very little substance.”

There are a lot of Republicans who don’t like him, too. But we don’t vote for someone because we want to invite them to our house for dinner.

He thinks Trump is a “good guy,” says Cunningham. “There are also a lot of Republicans who don’t like him. But we don’t vote for someone because we want to invite them to our house for dinner.” Most people in the party will remain loyal to Trump. He in particular. It’s quite possible that Trump would send Cunningham to Berlin as ambassador if he wins the election, the story goes in Washington.

Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters have had the upper hand among the Republicans for eight years. This is a dilemma for moderate conservatives: it is often said that Ronald Reagan would “turn in his grave” if he could see what was happening to his old party. The 40th US President is considered an idol in the party. He is remembered as a classic gentleman who would never throw around insulting nicknames. Someone who NATO and advocated migration and free trade. The party is divided by those who look back nostalgically to the Reagan era – and by the Trumpists, with their cowboy hats and loud caps, who want a president who called veterans “suckers” and told the Russians they could “do whatever they wanted.”

Expert: Republicans are like a combination of CSU, Free Voters, AfD and a “touch of FDP”

If the Republicans were a German party, they would probably be a coalition of the CSU, the Free Voters, the AfD and a “touch of the FDP,” says Henry Olsen of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative think tank in Washington. “Trump supporters are very concerned about migration and Islam,” he says – similar to AfD voters in Germany. “Others are concerned about jobs, and still others about the perceived threat to traditional forms of Christianity.” The kind of voters who would probably vote for the CSU and the Free Voters in Bavaria.

CSU politician Markus Ferber would still not vote for Trump. He is one of the conservative guests who observed Larry Hogan’s revolt in the hotel in Maryland that Tuesday evening. The 59-year-old is only in the United States for a short visit, just two and a half days, but it couldn’t be more packed: 14 appointments, more than 30 people to talk to and an endless number of opinions on how the election might turn out. “The race is completely open. We in Europe are wrong if we think that Harris has already decided the election for herself,” says Ferber. “I’m being honest. My gut feeling tells me that Trump will be able to get more electoral votes behind him in the end.”

The election campaign is not about foreign policy

The Augsburg native wears two hats in Washington. Firstly, he is the head of the Hanns Seidel Foundation, which is close to the CSU. A lot of it is about networking and making contacts. With Democrats and Republicans alike. In the past, the CSU, CDU and Republicans belonged to one political family. That has changed with Trump.

And then he is in the role of a concerned European politician. “US foreign policy, relations with Europe and NATO: none of that plays a role in this election campaign,” says the EPP member. Trump is unpredictable in that regard anyway. But with Harris, too, it is not clear how important transatlantic relations are to her (see text below).

For voters, foreign policy is secondary anyway. “This election campaign is about small details rather than the big picture,” explains Charles Lane, a journalist at the Washington Post. “Both Trump and Harris want to eliminate taxes on tips. That may sound banal, but in Las Vegas, many people rely on tips.” In the end, the election will be decided in swing states like Nevada. Possibly by just thousands of people. It is quite possible that Trump will again challenge the result. Quite a few experts expect this. And it is not impossible that his supporters will riot again. Like on January 6, 2021, which Larry Hogan still calls “one of the darkest days in American history.”