Stefan Krieger

Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election are occupying the US judiciary in several places.

Atlanta/Washington – A US appeals court has civil lawsuits against the former president Donald Trump due to the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The federal appeals court in the capital Washington on Friday rejected Trump’s argument that he enjoyed absolute immunity because of his presidential office at the time.

“A president does not spend every minute of every day carrying out official duties,” the court order said. “And if he acts outside the duties of his office, then he does not enjoy immunity from claims for damages just because he is the president.” Trump could appeal the court decision.

Against the former US President several procedures are ongoing – on Friday (December 1st, local time) he suffered two defeats. The judge in charge of his federal case in connection with attempted election fraud rejected Trump’s request to dismiss the lawsuit in the US capital Washington. The republican had justified this with the immunity of the presidency. “The defendant’s four years of service as commander-in-chief did not confer on him the divine right of kings to escape criminal liability that applies to his fellow citizens,” the judge wrote in the ruling. The trial is scheduled to begin early next year.

Defeat for Trump in Washington too

With the argument of immunity, Trump failed in another trial in Washington. There, an appeals court decided that civil lawsuits against the 77-year-old for the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 can continue. Trump supporters stormed the parliament building in Washington. Congress met there to celebrate the Democrat’s victory Joe Biden to be formally confirmed in the presidential election. Trump had previously incited his supporters during a speech. As a result of the riots, five people died.

Some members of the Capitol Police and Democratic members of Congress then sued for damages. Trump had sought the dismissal of the lawsuits and also argued here with the immunity of the presidency. The court now rejected this application – but did not decide on the admissibility of the lawsuits. “The question of immunity depends on whether President Trump delivered the January 6 speech in an official or private capacity,” the ruling said. “Today we will not finally clarify this question.” The last word may not have been spoken here.

Georgia Charges: Dismissed Requested

Trump’s lawyers recently defended the former US president in a hearing related to charges of election manipulation in Georgia. This happened for the first time. The hearing took place last Friday in Atlanta, but without Trump’s presence. Steve Sadow, Trump’s lawyer, described a possible procedure during the election campaign for the Republican presidential nomination US elections 2024 as “election manipulation”. He called for the charges to be dropped. The public prosecutor rejected this request. Trump plans to return to the White House after next year’s election. An important point of the hearing was the setting of the date for the start of the main proceedings.

In Georgia, Trump was indicted along with 18 other defendants over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state. Some of Trump’s former allies have reached a deal with prosecutors as part of the trial. You have pleaded guilty. (skr/dpa/afp)