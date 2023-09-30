Since debt was invented in ancient Sumeria, there have surely been people who have gotten rich with bad investments. The trick is to make those investments using other people’s money.

Suppose, for example, a dealer uses borrowed funds to make risky investments in casinos in New Jersey. If the investments end up making money, you can pocket the profits. But if the investments fail, you may—if you’ve been clever in writing your loans or manage to convince your creditors not to call on your other assets—you can get away with it and let others take the fall. dead. That is, he wins if he comes up heads and the creditors lose if he comes up tails. He could also divert some of the borrowed money, for example, by having casinos pay him or companies he owns large sums for various services before they go bankrupt.

As readers may have guessed, this is not a hypothetical example. It’s the story of Donald Trump’s casino empire in New Jersey, a business that ended in multiple bankruptcies and was a disaster for outside investors, although it appears to have been quite profitable for Trump. The problem for someone who wants to play that game is how to convince lenders to go along with it. Why would anyone risk their money on such shady ventures?

Well, there are a couple of ways to pull this off. One, perhaps the main argument in the case of casinos, is the sheer power of persuasion, backed perhaps by a cult of personality: convincing creditors that these shady businesses are actually good investments or that you are a exceptionally competent businessman who can turn straw into gold. Another possibility is to try to persuade the guarantors that they are not at risk by offering them guarantees that seem sufficient to protect them, but are not, because you have inflated the value of the assets you provide and possibly have also inflated your personal wealth to make it appear that it is both a brilliant businessman and a reliable paymaster.

That’s why it’s illegal to make false claims about the value of assets you control. And last Tuesday, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in New York that Trump did, in fact, persistently commit fraud by overstating his assets, possibly by as much as $2.2 billion. As I have read, Trump and his lawyers presented three main arguments against the fraud accusations.

First, they argued that the value of real estate is, to some extent, subjective. Indeed, if you own a building, you don’t know for sure what it is worth until you try to sell it.

But, although there is some margin when valuing real estate, this margin has a limit. And Engoron ruled that Trump far exceeded that limit, creating a “fantasy world” of indefensible assessments. For example, the Trump Organization considered rent-regulated apartments to be worth the same as non-rent regulated apartments. The judge placed special emphasis on Trump’s claim that he owned a 2,787 square meter residence in New York, when the actual size was only 1,022; Square footage is not subjective.

Secondly, Trump’s lawyers maintained that he fully returned the money that the banks lent him, so there was no damage. Naturally, that wasn’t true of the lenders caught up in Trump’s previous bankruptcies. As a general rule, playing “heads win, tail loses” based on fraudulent valuations is not legal, although sometimes the coin falls on heads.

Finally, Trump declared on social media that his civil rights had been taken away and that the money was lent to him by “seasoned Wall Street banks” who presumably would not have been easily fooled by a scam. If one is aware of Wall Street’s attitude toward Trump, the argument is funny. For years, only one major financial player, Deutsche Bank, was willing to deal with him, raising many questions about that bank’s motives. And in the end, Deutsche Bank also turned off the tap, claiming that it harbored suspicions about its financial assets. Trump managed to pay off that debt, although where he got the money from is a mystery. But, as I just explained, being lucky is no excuse for fraud.

The most striking thing about Engoron’s ruling that Trump committed large-scale fraud (it’s now a ruling, not a mere accusation) is what it says about the man who became president and the voters who supported him. As early as 2016, some observers warned mainstream political analysts that they were undervaluing Trump’s chances because they didn’t appreciate how many Americans believed he was a brilliant businessman, a belief based largely on his role on the reality show The Apprentice. [El aprendiz]. What we now know is that the old joke was, in Trump’s case, the simple truth: he was not a true business genius; he only played one on television. But the truth is, for anyone willing to look, this was clear from the moment Trump began his political rise.

I would like to be able to predict that this ruling will ultimately destroy Trump’s public image, although in reality, his supporters will probably ignore this ruling, partly because they will see it as the product of a left-wing conspiracy, partly because, At this point, few of those who supported him will be willing to admit that they allowed themselves to be fooled by a charlatan. But they were. And the fact that so many Americans were and continue to be deceived should lead to some serious national soul-searching.

