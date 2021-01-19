US President Donald Trump lifted the restrictions imposed on travelers from Europe and Brazil, effective January 26, on the condition that they have a negative result for a “Covid 19” test soon.

Trump said Monday evening in a statement that “unrestricted entry” into the United States of people in the Schengen area, Britain, Ireland and Brazil “no longer prejudices the interests of the United States.”

The restrictions were imposed in early 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

From January 26, all air travelers to the United States will be required to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or documents proving recovery from the disease.