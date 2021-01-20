Before leaving the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump signed a decree abolishing import duties on aluminum from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The document was distributed on Wednesday by the press service of the White House.

In the text of the decree, Trump noted that imports of aluminum from the UAE no longer pose a threat to weaken US national security. In this regard, he decided to exclude the UAE from the list of countries to which the duty regime applies.

It is noted that the decision comes into force on February 3 at 12:01 local time (20:01 Moscow time).

As a reminder, the duties on the import of aluminum from the UAE were 10%.