The current US President Donald Trump has lifted restrictions imposed on entry to the United States from the Schengen countries, Great Britain, Ireland and Brazil, introduced in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, on January 26, reports TASS.

The White House press service said the previous measures will end after rules go into effect for providing a negative coronavirus test to all foreigners arriving in the United States.

Earlier, New York authorities warned of a shortage of coronavirus vaccines in the city.

In addition, medical institutions were warned about fines for vaccinating individuals who do not belong to the priority categories of citizens.

Coronavirus vaccination in the United States began in mid-December. In the country, the use of a drug developed by the American company Pfizer and the German company BioNTech is allowed.