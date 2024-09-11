Philadelphia.- During the first presidential debate in the United States, Republican candidate Donald Trump claimed that Democrats consider abortions in the ninth month of pregnancy, as well as executing newborn babies, a false statement.

“They are radicals. Harris’ partner says that abortion at 9 months is okay, or even execution after abortion says it is okay. What I did is let the States decide on the time of abortion,” declared the President.

For her part, her Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, warned that if Trump becomes president, he would sign a federal abortion ban, something the Republican quickly denied. “Trump selected three members of the Supreme Court with the intention of eliminating Roe vs. Wade’s protections for abortion, and they did what he wanted and now there are abortion bans in 20 states. And he now makes it a criminal offense, and he doesn’t consider exceptions for rape or incest,” Harris said.

“I will restore the protections of Roe vs. Wade. And nowhere in the US do post-birth ‘abortions’ happen, saying that (like Trump) is an insult to women.”

Trump repeatedly contradicted himself and made false claims about abortion. He also said he did not discuss a federal ban with JD Vance, contradicting his vice presidential candidate who said the President would veto it.

Trump diverts debate with Harris to immigration issue

The Republican tried to divert the topic of the economy with attacks on Kamala Harris’ immigration policy. The democratic exercise, moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis, started with the topic of the economy. Harris insisted that her focus will be on strengthening the economy for the middle class. She attacked Trump and said that her plan is to do what she has done before, in reference to the tax forgiveness of millionaires. “I was raised in the middle class, and I am the only person here on stage who has a plan to help the middle class and the working class,” said the Democrat. For his part, Trump criticized the current Administration for inflation and quickly deviated to the immigration issue. The former President insisted that migrants have taken the jobs of black people, Latinos and will soon begin to affect unions. “We have inflation like never before. This has been a disaster for the middle class, but also for all classes. On top of that we have millions of people coming into this country who come from prisons, from sanatoriums, from mental institutions and they come and take jobs that are being filled by African-Americans and Hispanics,” Trump said. “These are people that she (Kamla Harris) and Joe Biden have let into the country. They are dangerous, they are criminals and they have to be removed from the country.” Trump assured that there was no inflation during his term and that the tariffs he plans will not affect the American people. Harris criticized Trump for selling computer chips to China during his administration, to strengthen its military. She also criticized Trump for thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Covid-19 pandemic. “She is a Marxist, everyone knows she is a Marxist, her father is a Marxist professor and he taught her very well,” Trump said of Harris. Trump insisted on bringing up the immigration issue to attack Harris and accused her of “destroying the country” with her policies. At the start of the debate, the Vice President crossed the small space to shake hands with the Republican.