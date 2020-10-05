US President Donald Trump left the Walter Reed military hospital for a moment on Sunday to greet the group of supporters who have gathered in the vicinity of the complex by surprise and from a car, a decision that has raised numerous criticisms.

Trump, with a mask and closed windows, appeared in one of the armored vehicles of his presidential entourage and greeted the people who have gathered outside the Walter Reed complex, in Bethesda (Maryland), with flags with the name of the president and messages of support for the president, who has been here since Friday night after testing positive for Covid-19. Two secret service agents, also wearing masks, led him on this brief exit from the hospital.

The trip was not announced and not even to the group of journalists from the White House who stand guard to report on the president. Trump announced his departure in a video on Twitter: “We are going to pay a little surprise visit to some of the patriots who are on the street, who have been there for a long time, with Trump flags and who love our country.”

«It has been a very interesting trip, I have learned a lot about Covid. I have learned it by going to the real school. This is not the school of reading books. I’ve learned and understood it, ”Trump said as if his hospital stay was coming to an end.

The president said that he has had the opportunity to meet soldiers and emergency personnel, despite the fact that a Covid-19 patient should be in total isolation. James Philips, the physician responsible for the residents of Walter Reed Hospital, harshly criticized Trump’s decision to briefly leave the hospital: “The van (in which the president was transported) is not only armored, but hermetically sealed against attack chemicals. The risk of transmission of Covid-19 is the highest possible except for medical processes. Irresponsibility is scandalous. I am sorry for the Secret Service agents who were forced to participate.

The White House Correspondents Association issued a statement criticizing the president’s team not communicating the departure in advance to journalists on duty. “It is a scandal that the president leaves the hospital, even for a moment, in a health crisis without the pool (assigned group) of journalists present to ensure that the American people know what the president is doing and how he is,” said the association , which defends independent coverage of the activities of the Presidency.

Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Hospital presidential suite Friday afternoon after testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing a drop in blood oxygen and a fever. Since then, the president has improved, according to his medical team, and although he has seen a second drop in his oxygen levels, he has only shown mild symptoms.

The doctors who treat him assured that the president could leave the hospital on Monday and continue his treatment with antivirals and steroids in the White House.