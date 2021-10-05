<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05120843\/estados-unidos-donald-trump-900x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05120843\/estados-unidos-donald-trump.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05120843\/estados-unidos-donald-trump-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05120843\/estados-unidos-donald-trump-900x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05120843\/estados-unidos-donald-trump-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05120843\/estados-unidos-donald-trump-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Former US President Donald Trump at Republican Party rally in Wellington, Ohio, June 26<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/EPA\/DAVID MAXWELL<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><p tabindex="0">Donald Trump, former president of the United States, for the first time in 25 years is not on the list of the 400 greatest fortunes of the USA, which is made by the American magazine Forbes.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The businessman's fortune is calculated at US$ 2.5 billion (R$ 13.5 billion), an amount similar to the 2020 edition of the ranking, in which Trump appeared in 339th place. This year, however, the former president's main business, focused on the real estate sector, stagnated, given the impetus from the cryptocurrency and technology transaction sectors, in which he is absent.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Compared to values \u200b\u200bprior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump's fortune dropped by $600 million (R$3.2 billion), which Forbes attributed to the businessman's decisions not to diversify investments, following advice he received in 2016, upon arriving at the White House. The Republican would need an additional $400 million of his fortune to make this year's list of the 400 richest Americans.<\/p><p tabindex="0">In a statement, the publication included a graph with the evolution of Trump's fortune since 1996, the year in which the biggest rise was registered and placed him close to the 100 richest in the world. Between ups and downs, the tycoon's wealth remained stable between 2000 and 2015, before falling.<\/p><p tabindex="0">During the period in the US presidency, Trump's fortune stopped falling, but he left the group of the richest 200 on the planet in 2016. Then he left the list of the richest 300 in 2020, to later, in this edition, leave the 400. 