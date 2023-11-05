Former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) surpasses the current president, Democrat Joe Biden, in the polls of several key states one year before the elections in the United States, as indicated this Sunday by The New York Times.

The newspaper and Siena Poll polls show that Trump, the favorite of his party, leads Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and Biden narrowly wins in Wisconsin; All of them are “hinge” states in which the Democrat won in the last elections.

Trump leads Biden by between three and ten points in the first five states while Biden leads Trump by two in the last, according to the data.

Although the elections are a year away and there may be events that change the tide, These polls reflect voters’ doubts regarding Bidenespecially due to his advanced age and dissatisfaction with his management of the economy.

On the other hand, they also highlight how Trump’s complicated judicial future, who is immersed in a civil trial and then faces four criminal trials, does not seem to make a dent in his popularity.

Polls were conducted by telephone with live operators among 3,662 registered voters between October 22 and November 3. On January 15, the Republicans in Iowa and on February 3, the Democrats in South Carolina, begin the primary processes that will take place in all 50 states.

Trump attacked President Biden and the judge handling the case against him.

They will be the starting signal for a series of caucuses and primaries with key dates such as March 5, Super Tuesday, until July 15 when the Republican Party holds its convention to make the candidate official.

On August 19, the Democrats will do the same. TTrump must defeat figures like Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy or Chris Christiewho so far have not managed to overshadow him or come close to him in the polls.

In the United States there is no legislation that prevents him from running for office, even if he is found guilty, nor from being a presidential candidate from prison.

EFE