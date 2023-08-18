Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyers requested local time on Thursday evening that the trial over his alleged interference in the 2020 election not take place until April 2026. Report that various American media. Federal prosecutor Jack Smith wants the case to start on January 2, 2024.

“The public interest lies in justice and due process, not in hasty judgment,” the ex-president’s lawyers write in their filing. According to them, processing the amount of documents in the case takes months.

“The administration’s goal is clear: to deny President Trump and his counsel a fair opportunity to prepare for trial. The Court should reject the government’s request,” the lawyers said. Judge Tanya Chutkan will decide on the date of the trial on August 28.

Other processes

The dates for two other trials currently underway against Trump have already been set. The New York case, where Trump is suspected of paying illegal hush money, will take place in March 2024. In Florida, where a case against the former President for withholding top secret documents is pending, will take place in May 2024.

This week, the former president was also charged in the state of Georgia. He is suspected of inciting electoral fraud. The date for that case has yet to be determined.