Lawyers for US President-elect Donald Trump have filed a request to dismiss case for falsification of business records to silence former porn film actress Stephanie Clifford, known as ‘Stormy Daniels’.

His defense has invoked special prosecutor Jack Smith’s recent decision to dismiss his two federal cases for attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 election and for misappropriation of classified documents, as reported by NBC News.

Justice postponed the reading of the sentence to mid-November in the midst of a tight schedule before the magnate’s inauguration next January. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicated that Trump’s four years at the helm of the White House were no reason to dismiss the conviction.

This comes after the Supreme Court ruled in early July that Trump enjoyed a certain immunity as presidentbut ruled out that this was total, which forced the Prosecutor’s Office to correct its accusation.

Trump was convicted in April on a total of 34 chargeswhen he was not even confirmed as the official candidate of the Republican Party for the White House. The judge held him responsible for falsifying documents to hide a payment of $130,000 to Daniels, whom he paid so that she would not talk about an alleged extramarital relationship within the framework of the electoral campaign.