Trump lawyer Giuliani pleads not guilty in election interference case

Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election. This follows from the court document, reports RIA News.

The document states that Giuliani “refuses to file formal charges, pleads not guilty to all counts of the above indictment, and reserves the right to seek a jury trial.”

Earlier it was reported that Trump has become a defendant in four criminal cases in the 2020 elections after the office of the Attorney for Fulton County in Georgia charged him and 18 other employees of his campaign headquarters with illegal attempts to cancel the election results. The politician and members of his headquarters are accused of conspiring to falsify the election results and inciting officials to violate the oath. All defendants were also charged with racketeering, the article carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.