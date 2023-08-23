Former US President Donald Trump said this week that he will not participate in the election debates in the Republican primaries, which begin this Wednesday (23). The reason for the decision, as he said on the X platform (formerly Twitter), is his advantage over the other legend competitors.

However, the pre-candidate campaign committee launched a website for voters to “pick” their vice president among the names vying for the vacancy with him, with emphasis on the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, his main opponent.

Entitled “Vice Presidential Debates 2024”, the page displays the face and name of Trump’s competitors, followed by a “vote button”, which the voter can click and have access to the percentage of the vote.

When clicking on one of the names, the site shows a sentence said by the candidate in a speech that was favorable to the former republican president and unpopular actions or speeches defended by them.

When the user accesses the name of Ron DeSantis, for example, the following sentence appears: “I think Donald Trump did the best job ever in the US in appointing justices to both the US Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals ”.

Just below, there are some facts about the administration of the opponent, as he voted three times to cut Social Security, supported a national sales tax that would increase taxes by 90% for American families, in addition to being in favor of cuts in Medicare. , a government-run health insurance program.

So far, the leader of the “research” is the young businessman of Indian origin Vivek Ramaswamy, a liberal who defends some proposals similar to those of the former president, the most controversial being the solution to end the war in Ukraine: the concession of territories to Russia in exchange for peace.

criminal charges

Donald Trump’s pre-campaign is marked by recent criminal charges involving the last presidential election.

This Monday (21), the Federal Court of Georgia stipulated a $ 200,000 bail so that he would not be arrested on the charge of trying to reverse the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the state, in 2020. submit to Justice this Thursday (24) to be registered.

Other criminal actions against the politician are underway in Washington, the US capital, involving the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021; New York, where he faces 34 counts of “silence buying” by porn star Stormy Daniels; and in Florida, where he was the subject of an investigation for allegedly withholding classified White House documents.