Doctor Oz is sending messages to his supporters. He tells them that he is going to need a lot of money for lawyers. Former President Donald Trump’s favorite is aware that Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for the US Senate may end up being decided in court. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is raising the specter of electoral fraud, in one of the states where he has already questioned Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is right about one thing. The election counting system in many states is inappropriate for the world’s leading power. This Friday at midnight, more than three days after the polls closed, there were still no complete or even provisional results. It is also not known how many votes remain to be counted when the famous television doctor Mehmet Oz, the former president’s candidate, has an advantage of just over 1,000 votes against financial billionaire Dave McCormick. In a vote in which 1.3 million people participated (as in the Galician elections of 2020, to give an example), so much time to know the results is striking.

Trump takes advantage of this ineffectiveness of the counting system (which is due in part to the complexity of voting by mail and military abroad) to cast suspicion on the integrity of the electoral process. Already on Wednesday he urged Oz to declare himself the winner without waiting for the votes to be counted. And this Thursday he went even further, with a new incendiary message on his Truthsocial network, which said that the situation was ridiculous, compared the count with that of France, which in a few hours counts its votes, and finally said: “Stop finding votes in Pennsylvania! Rigged?”

That part of his message is the one that caused the most scandal, for recalling the attempts to delegitimize Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential elections, which caused the assault on Congress on January 6 last year and which still persist in the speech by a large part of the Republican Party and its electorate.

Doug Mastriano celebrates his victory in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial primary. Carolyn Kaster (AP)

Some of the winners of this Tuesday’s primaries are precisely deniers of the 2020 electoral result, who continue to fuel the hoax of fraud. This is the case of the winner of the primaries to run for governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano. He was endorsed at the last moment by Trump, when he was already a very clear favorite. If he becomes governor, he would appoint the secretary of state and, directly or indirectly, he would have a prominent role in cleaning up the elections.

Something similar happens with Ted Budd, who will compete for the Senate in North Carolina. Budd initially considered Biden’s victory legitimate, but ended up voting against the certification of the electoral result and sowing doubts about it. Even Doctor Oz and Dave McCormick, the two candidates vying for a few votes in the Pennsylvania primaries, supposedly somewhat more moderate, avoid considering Biden’s victory legitimate. They do not openly assume the hoax that there was a robbery or fraud, but it would be necessary to investigate, hopefully it will not be repeated and that type of general considerations.

election cleanup

In terms of electoral cleansing, the ones that may be more symbolic are next Tuesday’s primaries in Georgia. There, the favorite in the Republican primaries for governor is Brian Kemp, the current governor, who is not to Trump’s liking. Trump supports former senator David Perdue. In the primaries on May 3, despite the victory of JD Vance in Ohio, it has already been shown that Trump’s support is not infallible. And that has been proven again in numerous votes this week even if Doctor Oz ends up winning. So Kemp can take the hit.

But, in addition, he is presenting himself to the primaries to repeat as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Raffensperger was the senior official responsible for the electoral process in the state that Trump asked to “find” about 12,000 votes to turn the result around and win Democrat Joe Biden in the elections on November 3. All this was exposed in a recording for history. “Find” is the same verb he has used now in Pennsylvania.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaking for the 2020 presidential election. DUSTIN CHAMBERS (Reuters)

Trump is campaigning for Raffensperger’s rival as a form of revenge and obviously has a section of the party behind him. The Georgia primaries are, however, open. That means that registered voters can go to their polling station and vote in the primary of the party for which they are registered or in the other. You can’t vote in both, but a Democrat can choose to vote in the Republican primary and vice versa.

That opens up a lot of hypotheses and strategic voting possibilities. From Democrats who want to reward Kemp and Raffensperger for abiding by the law to others who prefer that the most extreme candidates win so that they have less chance on November 8, at the moment of truth, when a third of the Senate is renewed, all the House of Representatives and numerous governors and state and local officials.

