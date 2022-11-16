Former US President Donald Trump, 76, will start the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination this Tuesday (15), although the latest polls show that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is emerging as the favorite. of voters. “I hope today is one of the most important days in our country’s history!” Trump wrote on the Thruth social network in the early hours of Tuesday.

Trump summoned the press to witness an “important announcement”, most likely about his intention to run again for the US presidency, at his mansion in Palm Beach, southeast Florida. If so, he will become the first politician to reveal his intentions ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Trump’s announcement is scheduled to take place at 9 pm local time (11 pm GMT).

Political analysts see Trump’s strategy as a desire to ward off potential Republican rivals. However, other names are starting to gain strength in the Republican camp, such as Governor DeSantis himself and former Vice President Mike Pence, both former Trump allies, who now consider them traitors for different reasons.

A poll by a conservative organization that seeks to abolish taxes, Club for Growth, of voters in several states shows that they would choose DeSantis in a duel with Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

The portal “Florida Politics” published this Tuesday the results of this poll in Florida, Georgia, Iowa and New Hampshire, which show that DeSantis would surpass Trump in voting intentions if they were the options in the Republican primaries.

In Florida, DeSantis has 56% preference and Trump, 30%, while in Georgia the result is 55% against 35%, in New Hampshire, 52% against 37%, and in Iowa, 48% against 37%.

In Texas, a CWS Research poll of potential primary candidates’ voting intentions shows DeSantis ahead, with 43% support compared to 32% for the former president, according to “Florida Politics”.

Even in national polls, still according to the portal, the governor of Florida is ahead of the former tenant of the White House, as in one by YouGov in which he appears with seven points of advantage.

While he has not confirmed it, DeSantis, who has just been re-elected governor for another four years, has hinted that his political ambitions are not limited to Florida.

Victory with 59% of the vote over Democrat Charlie Crist and the Republican leadership in the most important positions at stake in the Florida midterm elections reinforced DeSantis as the rising star in the Republican Party.

Trump faces problems with the American Justice

Donald Trump will seek his party’s nomination even as he faces problems on multiple fronts, including a criminal investigation into the removal of classified White House documents, as well as a congressional subpoena related to his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. of 2021 perpetrated by its supporters. Trump has called the various investigations he faces politically motivated and denies wrongdoing.

He has sought to maintain an iron grip on the Republican Party since leaving office and persists in making false claims that the 2020 election, which Biden lost, was rigged.

Trump is trying to become just the second US president in history to serve non-consecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland, whose second term ended in 1897.