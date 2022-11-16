After months of self-sustaining suspense, Donald Trump officially launched his run for the White House on Tuesday night. “This was a great country two years ago, and two years from now it will be great again,” he said, surrounded by a dozen American flags, and before a dedicated audience that, gathered in his Mar-a-Lago mansion, cheered each one of his sentences. “2024 ″, he added with his unmistakable cadence. “Are you ready? I am ”…“ To make America glorious again, tonight I announce my candidacy for the presidency of the United States ”, he sentenced.

A few minutes before appearing before the cameras for an announcement whose content could not be a surprise to anyone, it emerged that he had completed the necessary paperwork to launch his new presidential order. With this bureaucratic procedure, his third candidacy for the White House was confirmed, although the staging was not as surprising as his first, when he chose to go down an escalator in New York, in an image for history. . This time he has done it from the ballroom of his mansion, the same one that the FBI agents entered in August in search of the top-secret official documents that he took from the White House, after being evicted by the current president. of the United States, Joe Biden.

The act of this Tuesday, which the magnate insisted on maintaining despite the advice against many of his collaborators, aims to end one of the worst political weeks that Trump remembers, a week whose soundtrack could well have been provided. Bobby Womack, when he sang that “nobody loves you when you’re in the doldrums.” The former president is, no doubt, and dozens of Washington Republicans who once sought his approval now turn their backs on him. This is not the first time this has happened, nor will it surely be the last.

It already seemed finished when, a month before his 2016 electoral victory, a video was released with macho comments (“when you are a star, [las mujeres] they let you do anything to them”), he said in it. Or after the O in line with the many legal problems, so many and in so many different places, that sometimes it becomes impossible to follow that soap opera. From so many times he has gotten up after falling, he seems to have developed a sixth sense for resurrection: an inimitable mix of defensive tactics and attack maneuvers that have defined the horrible week that came for the tycoon after the legislative elections, of which Disappointment for his party, almost everyone blames him for supporting too-extreme candidates, who alienated undecided and moderate voters.

One day before election day, which has proven to be more like election week (after the victory of the Democrats in the Senate, the award of control of the House of Representatives is still pending, which will obviously be Republican), Trump set himself a trap from which he had no choice but to escape this Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. Like a wounded animal, he has given up a lot in that effort, and his opponents seem determined.

The strongest seems to be the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who on Tuesday spoke to the press about the criticisms made by the former president on his social network account. He played them down, calling for his spectacular re-election numbers to be contrasted with the disappointing performance of Trump-backed candidates across the country. “I would just ask people to check out the score from last Tuesday night,” DeSantis said.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also Kevin Vidaña, the globetrotting coach, now in Ecuador subscribe

Along with DeSantis, more opponents at home are emerging on the horizon, spurred on by the weakness of the knocked out fighter. There are the governors of New Jersey and Virginia, Chris Christie and Glenn Youngkin, Senator Ted Cruz, an old enemy who has shown that he knows how to go over to the allies at his convenience; and, of course, his vice president Mike Pence, who has replaced his charisma these days with the gift of opportunity. Pence has providentially chosen this Tuesday to publish his memoirs. Pence has offered advances in the friendly press (in an article The Wall Street Journal, titled My last days with Donald Trump, in which he says that on January 6 he followed his “conscience”) and is walking through the main sets. In an interview with ABC he dropped his intention to run and said he was sure the Republicans would find better candidates than his former boss.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.